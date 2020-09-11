TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: September 11th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Teddy Greenstein of the Chicago Tribune is reporting the Big Ten could revote this weekend at the earliest

Three-star, Arkansas linebacker tells me today he was amazed at the size of the #iufb weight room during his virtual visit. Hoosiers were first to offer. Told me he "loves Indiana " but has no rank of his offers currently. https://t.co/JKQobAgzVa

Spoke with @buzzzy__ who has known 2022 #iubb target Avery Brown since he was a kid and started training him a few years ago. Everything kept going back to Brown’s ‘maturity’ and ‘professionalism’. Compared him to Russell Westbrook with his aggression and approach to the game.

