TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: September 11th

{{ timeAgo('2020-09-11 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: September 11th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Scene on TheHoosier

Revisiting The Past: 20 years since IU's firing of Bob Knight

What Could Have Been: Penn State vs. Indiana

Indiana defensive standout off to strong start in junior season

In Their Words: Don Fischer and Dane Fife reminisce on Bob Knight's tenure

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Bob Knight and his curious, sporadic friendship with an IU psychology professor-- Indy Star

DAY APPLIES PRESSURE ON B1G, ADVOCATES FOR MID-OCTOBER START-- Hoosier Sports Report

Taking a look at Hoosiers in the NFL-- Crimson Quarry

Pandemic loss still hurts for family of long-time IU fan-- The Herald Bulletin

Hoosiers In The NFL: Week One-- IU Athletics

Shoutouts

Dont forget to check Query and Schultz on the ISC Sports Network. Their show airs on Wednesdays at 6:00pm. They will discuss about high school sports going on in the state of Indiana and more as well.

Dustin Dopirak co-hosts a new podcast called The 317 Podcast. This podcast will keep you up to date on everything sport wise going on in the state of Indiana.

----

{{ article.author_name }}