TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: September 11th

The Hoosier Daily: September 11th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Revisiting The Past: 20 years since IU's firing of Bob Knight
What Could Have Been: Penn State vs. Indiana
Indiana defensive standout off to strong start in junior season
In Their Words: Don Fischer and Dane Fife reminisce on Bob Knight's tenure
Tweets of the Day
September 10, 2020
Teddy Greenstein of the Chicago Tribune is reporting the Big Ten could revote this weekend at the earliest— PaulGable (@PaulEGable) September 10, 2020
𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙇𝙚𝙖𝙜𝙪𝙚. ⚪️🔴#ProIU https://t.co/FJmVXz2NE7— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) September 10, 2020
Three-star, Arkansas linebacker tells me today he was amazed at the size of the #iufb weight room during his virtual visit. Hoosiers were first to offer. Told me he "loves Indiana " but has no rank of his offers currently. https://t.co/JKQobAgzVa— PaulGable (@PaulEGable) September 10, 2020
Spoke with @buzzzy__ who has known 2022 #iubb target Avery Brown since he was a kid and started training him a few years ago. Everything kept going back to Brown’s ‘maturity’ and ‘professionalism’.— Alec Lasley (@allasley) September 10, 2020
Compared him to Russell Westbrook with his aggression and approach to the game.
EG to the basket. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/BrFl8mJnkg— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) September 10, 2020
Splash Gordon pic.twitter.com/B5jf6tYNpj— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) September 11, 2020
Headlines
Bob Knight and his curious, sporadic friendship with an IU psychology professor-- Indy Star
DAY APPLIES PRESSURE ON B1G, ADVOCATES FOR MID-OCTOBER START-- Hoosier Sports Report
Taking a look at Hoosiers in the NFL-- Crimson Quarry
Pandemic loss still hurts for family of long-time IU fan-- The Herald Bulletin
Hoosiers In The NFL: Week One-- IU Athletics
----
