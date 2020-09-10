Through three games, Brebeuf Jesuit (IN) defensive standout Joe Strickland has not only picked up where he left off after the 2019 season, but he has shown fans and others why he is currently sitting on 15 offers, including one from Indiana University.

TheHoosier.com recently caught up with the 6-foot-4, 245-pound defensive end after Strickland helped lift Brebeuf to a 21-14 win over Cardinal Ritter High School. In that game, he finished with four tackles and a sack. On the young season, Strickland has amassed 13 total tackles, one tackle-for-loss, one sack, one pass deflection and two hurries. Strickland said that there is still plenty of room for improvement both for him and his team.

“The season, so far, is okay. We are 1-2, but that should change shortly. I think I’m playing good. I think I will excel in my play as the season goes on, but it is definitely only up from here. I have been playing good, but it can always be better,” Strickland said.