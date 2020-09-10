As the suspense continues to linger on in determining if/when the Big Ten decides to play college football this fall, TheHoosier.com will continue to preview the matchups between Indiana and the opponent they were supposed to line up against in that given week. Following a Friday road season opener that would have been at Wisconsin on Sept. 4, Indiana would have returned to Bloomington to welcome Penn State to town this Saturday. For Indiana, opening the season with two consecutive games against Big Ten opponents doesn’t happen very often. In fact, the last time this instance occurred in a season was in 1964, when the Hoosiers began their season facing four straight Big Ten opponents (Northwestern, Ohio State, Iowa, Michigan State). Here are a few storylines that would have been worth watching for:

1. The QB Duel: Michael Penix Jr. vs. Sean Clifford

Two of the best returning quarterbacks in the Big Ten, Michael Penix Jr. and Sean Clifford put up solid stats across their 2019 campaigns. For both quarterbacks, 2019 was the “breakout” season for each quarterback, after winning the starting jobs out of summer camp. Prior to the season-ending injury to his right sternoclavicular joint, Penix Jr. was having a great year as the top passer for the Hoosiers, after beating out incumbent starter Peyton Ramsey.. Across six games, Penix Jr. finished with 1,394 passing yards, 12 total touchdowns (two rushing), while completing 68.8 percent of his passes. Meanwhile for the Nittany Lions, Clifford put together an impressive performance of his own in 2019, all while staying healthy. Last season, Clifford threw for 2,654 passing yards, 28 total touchdowns (five rushing), and completed his passes at a 59.2 percent clip. Hopefully at some point this college football season, both quarterbacks will get the chance to compete against one another in a matchup that should see no shortage of highlight plays between the two.

2. Is This the Year Indiana Beat One of the “Big 4” in The Big Ten East Division?