TheHoosier - In Their Words: Don Fischer and Dane Fife reminisce on Bob Knight's tenure

Today marks the 20th anniversary of the firing of IU head coach Bob Knight. The day has lived with Indiana fans ever since, and will continue no matter how long after it is. The program has been nowhere near the same since he left and the way his tenure ended rubbed a lot of fans the wrong way.

On this 20th year, the voice of the Hoosiers Don Fischer as well as former Bob Knight player and current Michigan State assistant coach Dane Fife joined Indiana Sports Beat to reminisce on the Bob Knight tenure and his return to Assembly Hall this past season.

"I went down to Indiana to play for Coach Knight," Fife said. "20 years down the road and we are seeing a lot of emotion, even with young people, some good and some bad."

Fife, who played at Indiana from 1998-2002 and then coached under Mike Davis for two seasons, knows exactly what Coach Knight meant to the program and got to see it from multiple different angles. Being recruited by Knight to IU and then going through the emotional time following his departure is something not many people will experience in college sports.

Following the end of Bob Knight’s tenure, however, Fife knew that the players had to come together in order to carry on the legacy that Knight had built for the previous three decades.

"We felt a certain loyalty to each other and that's what kept us going. And one thing we were asking was to keep the staff together as much as we could and that's what was important to our group," Fife added. "That was a tight knit group because we went through a lot... the intensity and gravity of the situation and then it being indiana basketball... To sum it up, we thought it was important to learn to embrace each other and embrace the program."