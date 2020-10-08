TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: October 8th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

It's @themikepenix 's job under center this season, and @CoachAllenIU updated us on how the @IndianaFootball QB is handling it. 👀 Full interview with @BTNDaveRevsine https://t.co/zaWlwYXM4z https://t.co/zaWlwYXM4z pic.twitter.com/FAF1fngUjj

It's official! 🤙 We open the @MauiInv against Providence: https://t.co/knIq6pttfb . pic.twitter.com/mPW3qi7dfJ

Source: The Gavitt Games is unlikely to take place during the 20-21 college basketball season. The Big Ten and Big East both aim to resume this series in 21-22.

#iufb qb Michael Penix tells media that Coach Sheridan brings a lot of juice, energy to the team. "He's always asking what are we doing for the day, and he pushes us to our fullest. He brings that energy every day, and it's always consistent."

IU looking to establish QB depth behind Penix-- The Herald Bulletin

Ole Miss to Indiana pipeline continues to build, not by accident-- Indy Star

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor joins the show. Starting October 19th, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@chronichoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep from The Indy Star on Indiana HS sports.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. Andy Katz (@theandykatz) from the March Madness 365 Podcast joins the show to discuss his Top 10 Player of the Year candidates.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB.