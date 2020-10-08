 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: October 8th
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-08 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: October 8th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

https://iuhoosiers.com
https://iuhoosiers.com

Scene on TheHoosier

Report: Indiana to face Providence in Maui Invitational opening round

Spegal taking advantage of preferred walk-on opportunity

Indiana focused on running the ball more in 2020

Tweets of the Day

Headlines 

Ole Miss to Indiana pipeline continues to build, not by accident-- Indy Star

SHERIDAN NOT TIPPING HAND ON HOOSIER RUN GAME-- Hoosier Sports Report

IU draws Providence in Mau— err ... Asheville Invitational-- Crimson Quarry

IU looking to establish QB depth behind Penix-- The Herald Bulletin

Indiana To Face Providence At Maui Invitational-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor joins the show. Starting October 19th, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@chronichoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep from The Indy Star on Indiana HS sports.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. Andy Katz (@theandykatz) from the March Madness 365 Podcast joins the show to discuss his Top 10 Player of the Year candidates.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB.

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}