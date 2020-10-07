TheHoosier - Indiana focused on running the ball more in 2020

A season ago, the Indiana Hoosiers led the Big Ten Conference in passing yards with 3,931 thanks to a combination of Michael Penix and Peyton Ramsey.

With Ramsey gone to Northwestern and Penix back, one has to ask if the Hoosiers will be able to put up those kind of passing numbers again this year.

One person hopes that is not the case.

Indiana assistant coach and running backs coach Mike Hart made it clear – he wants to see the Hoosiers run the ball more this season.

Offensive coordinator and former quarterback Nick Sheridan isn’t ready to completely budge to his former college teammate, telling the media that the Hoosiers will do whatever it takes to win football games.

“I am confident about that (running back) room, but we are going to do whatever it takes to win. If we have to throw it 70 or run it 70, we only care about winning around here. You have to have some versatility in your offense that when you have to pass it, you can pass it and when you have to run it, you can run it. We definitely don’t want to be one dimensional, but we want to do whatever it takes to get first downs, score points and do whatever it takes to get wins,” Sheridan said, joking that it isn’t surprising the running backs coach wants Indiana to run the football more.

As prolific as the passing game was last year – matching a school record with nine 30-point games and having the third best overall offense in the Big Ten – the running game struggled to get out of the gate quite a bit.

Indiana finished 11th in rushing with only 1,695 yards on the ground. Only Rutgers, Purdue and Michigan State were worse.