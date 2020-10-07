TheHoosier - Spegal taking advantage of preferred walk-on opportunity

Freshman Charlie Spegal is rapidly making a name for himself with the Hoosiers. Missy Minear, Indiana University Athletics (Missy Minear, Indiana University Athletics)

All Charlie Spegal wanted was a chance. Despite rushing for 10,867 yards in his career, making 173 total trips to the end zone and leading New Palestine High School to back-to-back Class 5A state championships, the offers were not coming in, especially the one he was looking forward to receiving. But, through it all, Spegal continued to grind, get stronger in the weight room and stay focused on his goal – playing for the Hoosiers. And, when the time came, he accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity from Indiana, opting to earn everything that would come his way the hard way. On Tuesday, Oct. 6, Indiana assistant coach and running backs coach Mike Hart met with the media and discussed how Spegal has been fitting in as a freshman. “He’s doing well. He’s like any other freshman, he’s learning every day. He’s a great kid, fun to be around, and I enjoy coaching him every day,” said Hart, who finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting at Michigan in 2006.

Part of Spegal’s learning includes the differences between high school and college football, and that is an area Hart knows very well. While in high school, Hart set national career records and hit the ground running at Michigan as a freshman, amassing 1,455 yards and setting the record for most rushing yards in a season. Hart said Spegal is learning the speed of the game is faster in the college ranks than at New Palestine. “Charlie is everything you saw in high school. He is a big back that runs hard and is hard to tackle. The difference between high school and now is the speed of the game. He’s learning on a day to day basis. We throw the ball here at Indiana, and he has to develop into a full-time player. He runs the ball really hard,” Hart said. The news was not only music to the ears of his high school coach, Kyle Ralph, but it also came as no surprise. “Charlie is determined. He found a school and a coach he loved, and that was important to him. He wants to prove he belongs and can play at the highest level of football. I believe and know he can do it. Indiana got a steal when they got him and they knew it,” Ralph told TheHoosier.com.