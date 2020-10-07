In September, it was announced that the Maui Invitational would be held in Asheville, North Carolina and on Wednesday, the first look at what the bracket would be was reported. According to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, Indiana will face Providence in the opening round. Below is a look at the matchups: North Carolina/UNLV Alabama/Stanford Texas/Davidson Indiana/Providence Indiana will play at 2:30 pm ET on Nov. 30.

Indiana and Providence have played just once all-time, with the Hoosiers winning 97-79 in 1973. A second-round matchup would be against either Texas (1-1 all-time) or Davidson (1-0 all-time). The headline matchup, Indiana vs North Carolina would have to take place in the championship game. This will be Indiana's seventh appearance in the Maui Invitational (1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2008, 2015) with an all-time record of 11-8. Indiana hasn't won a Maui Invitational title since 2002. The 2020 Maui Invitation will take place from November 30 through December 2.