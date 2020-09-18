Report: Maui Invitational to be held in Asheville, NC
Indiana now knows where the Maui Invitational will be held. According to reports, it will be held in Asheville, North Carolina on November 30 through December 2.
Originally, the tournament was scheduled for Nov 23 to Nov 25, but on Wednesday, the NCAA Division 1 Council approved a season start date for Nov 25, putting a lot of the preseason tournaments on hold.
Indianapolis was another location that was under consideration, but most of the signs pointed towards North Carolina.
Alabama, Davidson, Indiana, North Carolina, Providence, Stanford, Texas and UNLV were part of the originally scheduled tournament field, but with the PAC-12 conference cancelling all athletic events until January 1, Stanford isn't expected to participate unless the conference changes its stance.
There has been no report on whether or not fans will be in attendance or if it will be family members only.
For Indiana, this will be its seventh appearance in the Maui Invitational (1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2008, 2015) with an all-time record of 11-8. Indiana hasn't won a Maui Invitational title since 2002.
