Indiana now knows where the Maui Invitational will be held. According to reports, it will be held in Asheville, North Carolina on November 30 through December 2.

Originally, the tournament was scheduled for Nov 23 to Nov 25, but on Wednesday, the NCAA Division 1 Council approved a season start date for Nov 25, putting a lot of the preseason tournaments on hold.

Indianapolis was another location that was under consideration, but most of the signs pointed towards North Carolina.