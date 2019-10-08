The Hoosier Daily: October 8
Dawson Garcia has a weekend set for an October visit to Indiana
Mike Penix is finding success with a supportive network around him
Media Monday Notes: Tom Allen, staff recap bye week, preview Rutgers
Watch: Indiana staff, players preview Rutgers
Coming off the bye week, minimal movement from last week in IU's projected final record using @ESPN_BillC's SP+. Hoosiers have a 66% chance to have a bowl clinched by their next bye week. Since 66% ≠ 100%, that's still a 34% chance they win just 2 or fewer in the next 4. #iufb pic.twitter.com/BgZ6tTbCUA— Punt John Punt (@PuntJohnPunt) October 6, 2019
Which players aren’t getting the attention they deserve?@TheAndyKatz gives us 11 to keep an eye on this season. 👀— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) October 7, 2019
👉 https://t.co/yAU3Him70Q pic.twitter.com/LIjeH0pwSI
Stat: Whop Philyor is 17th in YAC (232) among wide receivers with at least 30 targets.— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) October 7, 2019
That's second in the Big Ten to Nebraska's Wan'Dale Robinson. #iufb
Interesting stat, #iufb leads the Big Ten in pass completions (132). DeBoer's offense has centered around short, quick passes. There were a few drops in season opener v. Ball State but not many since. Credit to IU wide receivers.— KevinBrockwayCNHIIndiana (@KevinBrockwayG1) October 7, 2019
Indiana’s depth chart for this weekend’s game vs. Rutgers. #iufb pic.twitter.com/DoJo5Yy9EI— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) October 7, 2019
Former Indiana running back Devine Redding included in the first additions to the XFL draft pool. #iufb https://t.co/pgxX63REIh— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) October 7, 2019
30 YEARS AGO TODAY: A banner performance for #iufb senior Anthony Thompson as he rushes for 5 TD's (an IU record at the time), in the 43-11 win over Northwestern. His 178 rushing yards propel him over 4,000 for his career, the 4th ever Big Ten player to do so. @IndianaFootball pic.twitter.com/1hU3p9pkCL— IU Artifacts (@IUArtifacts) October 7, 2019
Refreshed after bye, IU can't afford to overlook lowly Rutgers -- Indianapolis Star
Podcast: The road to a bowl starts with Rutgers -- Hoosier Sports Report
‘New Wave’ of youth brings optimism, and tries not to overlook Rutgers -- The Hoosier Network
2019-2020 Player Profile: Armaan Franklin -- Inside the Hall
The Story of Eric Anderson’s IU Career … Recounted By One of His Biggest Fans -- Assembly Call
11 men's college basketball players who need more love this season -- NCAA.com
