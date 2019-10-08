News More News
The Hoosier Daily: October 8

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
@TaylorRLehman
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Dawson Garcia has a weekend set for an October visit to Indiana

Mike Penix is finding success with a supportive network around him

Media Monday Notes: Tom Allen, staff recap bye week, preview Rutgers

Morning Musings: October 7

Watch: Indiana staff, players preview Rutgers

Indiana Pros: Week five

Indiana's depth chart against Rutgers

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Refreshed after bye, IU can't afford to overlook lowly Rutgers -- Indianapolis Star

Podcast: The road to a bowl starts with Rutgers -- Hoosier Sports Report

‘New Wave’ of youth brings optimism, and tries not to overlook Rutgers -- The Hoosier Network

2019-2020 Player Profile: Armaan Franklin -- Inside the Hall

The Story of Eric Anderson’s IU Career … Recounted By One of His Biggest Fans -- Assembly Call

11 men's college basketball players who need more love this season -- NCAA.com

----

{{ article.author_name }}