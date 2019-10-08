Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Coming off the bye week, minimal movement from last week in IU's projected final record using @ESPN_BillC 's SP+. Hoosiers have a 66% chance to have a bowl clinched by their next bye week. Since 66% ≠ 100%, that's still a 34% chance they win just 2 or fewer in the next 4. #iufb pic.twitter.com/BgZ6tTbCUA

Which players aren’t getting the attention they deserve? @TheAndyKatz gives us 11 to keep an eye on this season. 👀 👉 https://t.co/yAU3Him70Q pic.twitter.com/LIjeH0pwSI

Stat: Whop Philyor is 17th in YAC (232) among wide receivers with at least 30 targets. That's second in the Big Ten to Nebraska's Wan'Dale Robinson. #iufb

Interesting stat, #iufb leads the Big Ten in pass completions (132). DeBoer's offense has centered around short, quick passes. There were a few drops in season opener v. Ball State but not many since. Credit to IU wide receivers.

Indiana’s depth chart for this weekend’s game vs. Rutgers. #iufb pic.twitter.com/DoJo5Yy9EI

Former Indiana running back Devine Redding included in the first additions to the XFL draft pool. #iufb https://t.co/pgxX63REIh

30 YEARS AGO TODAY: A banner performance for #iufb senior Anthony Thompson as he rushes for 5 TD's (an IU record at the time), in the 43-11 win over Northwestern. His 178 rushing yards propel him over 4,000 for his career, the 4th ever Big Ten player to do so. @IndianaFootball pic.twitter.com/1hU3p9pkCL

Refreshed after bye, IU can't afford to overlook lowly Rutgers -- Indianapolis Star

Podcast: The road to a bowl starts with Rutgers -- Hoosier Sports Report

‘New Wave’ of youth brings optimism, and tries not to overlook Rutgers -- The Hoosier Network

2019-2020 Player Profile: Armaan Franklin -- Inside the Hall

The Story of Eric Anderson’s IU Career … Recounted By One of His Biggest Fans -- Assembly Call

11 men's college basketball players who need more love this season -- NCAA.com