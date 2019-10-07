News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-07 13:56:08 -0500') }} football Edit

Watch: Indiana staff, players preview Rutgers

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
@TaylorRLehman
Staff

Indiana head coach Tom Allen, offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer and defensive coordinator Kane Wommack all addressed the media at the podium after the media was able to speak with Mike Penix, Whop Philyor, Simon Stepaniak, Tiawan Mullen and Demarcus Elliott.

See what each Hoosier had to say in the videos below.

Indiana defensive coordinator Kane Wommack addressed the media to preview Rutgers on Monday with the rest of the staff.
Indiana defensive coordinator Kane Wommack addressed the media to preview Rutgers on Monday with the rest of the staff.

Tom allen

Kalen DeBoer

Kane Wommack

Mike Penix

Simon Stepaniak

Whop Philyor

Tiawan Mullen

Demarcus Elliott

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}