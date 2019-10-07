Three former Indiana Hoosiers contributed to their teams on Sunday, but only one came away with a victory. Jordan Howard and the Philadelphia Eagles dominated the New York Jets to secure their third win of the season, while Dan Feeney and Wes Martin were subject to losing efforts with the Los Angeles Chargers and the Washington Redskins.



Philadelphia Eagles running back Jordan Howard carries the ball during the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at Lincoln Financial Field. (USA Today Images) (USA Today Images)

Week five in the NFL proved to be a tough one for a majority of the former Indiana Hoosiers playing on Sunday. Only running back Jordan Howard and his Philadelphia Eagles team found a way to win over the weekend, while guards Dan Feeney and Wes Martin were on the losing end in their teams matchups. San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman may get back into the lineup on Monday Night Football against the Cleveland Browns. Even if he does suit up, Coleman will be joining a crowded backfield that has been successful in his absence. Here's how the Hoosiers fared this week so far.

Jordan Howard, Eagles Running Back

Former Indiana running back Jordan Howard has continued to find success in a niche role with the Philadelphia Eagles in his fourth NFL season. The 224-pound back has carried the football in goal-line situations and once again reached the end zone against the New York Jets. On the Eagles' opening drive, Howard took a third-down handoff against a loaded front and reached across the goal line for a one-yard touchdown, his fourth rushing score of the season.

Howard hasn't ever been a flashy, game-breaking back during his career, but as a member of the Chicago Bears and now the Eagles, he's given enough to the rushing attack to balance the offense and provide a short-yardage presence near the goal line and on third down. He now has 53 rushes on the season, good for 248 yards and 4.7 yards per carry to go along with his four trips to the end zone. Philadelphia is now 3-2 on the season and will travel to Minnesota next week to face the Vikings, who are coming off of a 28-10 win over the New York Giants.

Wes Martin, Redskins Guard

Wes Martin got to start another game for the Washington Redskins at right guard against the New England Patriots in week five. Surprisingly, the winless Redskins jumped on the board early and took a 7-0 lead over the defending Super Bowl champions in the first garter. Martin threw a key block in front of wide receiver Steven Sims on an end-around that went 65 yards for the score.

Following that play, it was all downhill for Washington. New England didn't allow another score the rest of the game and escaped with a 33-7 win on the road. Martin and the Redskin's offensive line helped churn out 145 rushing yards as a team, but gave up five sacks with Colt McCoy under center. Washington will head to Miami to play against the winless Dolphins next Sunday. Both teams will have the opportunity to secure their first victory of the season.

Dan Feeney, Chargers Guard

Los Angeles got off to a slow start against a divisional opponent on Sunday. The Denver Broncos held the Chargers scoreless through the first half. The Chargers were unable to claw back into the football game and eventually lost to the Broncos 20-13. Dan Feeney and the Los Angeles offensive line were stuffed attempting to establish the running game, even with running back Melvin Gordon back in the lineup. The team only garnered 35 rushing yards and quarterback Philip Rivers attempted 48 passes. Rivers was never sacked on the afternoon and orchestrated 13 points in the second half, while the Broncos mustered only a field goal. In the end, the Chargers couldn't overcome the deficit. They are now 2-3 on the year and play the Pittsburgh Steelers at home next week on Sunday Night Football.



Tevin Coleman, 49ers Running Back