Apparently, Jamar Johnson was trying to get Allen Stallings to lateral the ball to him on the fumble return at Nebraska because he knew Stallings wouldn't make it. "We've got a bunch of awesome knuckleheads," Allen said. #iufb

This Saturday, #IUFB welcomes George Taliaferro's daughters as honorary captains – Renee Buckner, Terri Johnson & Donna Taliaferro. pic.twitter.com/lClsbB4ByC

Missed this among the basketball exhibition happenings yesterday, but the Chicago Tribune reports that Northwestern quarterback Hunter Johnson has missed time because his mother is being treated for breast cancer. #iufb https://t.co/JVUi3pPtRJ

Take a look back at our top plays in our exhibition game versus Gannon. #iubb pic.twitter.com/YpFjkfgUPd

Some non @ChipotleTweets news for Romeo Langford ( @yeahyeah22 ): He is active tonight for the #Celtics . #iubb

Fran McCaffery told reporters that he thinks Jordan Bohannon (hip) will play in Iowa's exhibition game on Monday. Significant Big Ten news.

IU football not at all satisfied with six wins: 'We want more than that' -- Indianapolis Star

Northwestern Provides Perfect Example of How Success Can be Fleeting -- The Daily Hoosier

IU special teams part of winning formula -- Hoosier Sports Report

Jackson-Davis, Franklin show potential in exhibition win -- Inside The Hall

Three Takeaways: Exhibition Provides Lessons for Indiana While Contributors Emerge -- The Daily Hoosier

The ‘what-if’ scenario if Larry Bird stayed at IU -- Hoosier State of Mind

Northwestern quarterback Hunter Johnson discusses the family health issue that has kept him off the field since September -- Chicago Tribune

College football coaches and commissioners name their favorite musical acts -- Stadium