The Hoosier Daily: October 31
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
What are the biggest strengths, concerns heading into 2019-20? – Roundtable
Ten things to know about Northwestern
IBR with Steve Risley: Exhibition talk
Tweets of the Day
Apparently, Jamar Johnson was trying to get Allen Stallings to lateral the ball to him on the fumble return at Nebraska because he knew Stallings wouldn't make it.— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) October 30, 2019
"We've got a bunch of awesome knuckleheads," Allen said. #iufb
Another honor for #IUFB’s @SuperstarWhop! pic.twitter.com/9jCbxB5kEC— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) October 30, 2019
This Saturday, #IUFB welcomes George Taliaferro's daughters as honorary captains – Renee Buckner, Terri Johnson & Donna Taliaferro. pic.twitter.com/lClsbB4ByC— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) October 30, 2019
Missed this among the basketball exhibition happenings yesterday, but the Chicago Tribune reports that Northwestern quarterback Hunter Johnson has missed time because his mother is being treated for breast cancer. #iufb https://t.co/JVUi3pPtRJ— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) October 30, 2019
Take a look back at our top plays in our exhibition game versus Gannon. #iubb pic.twitter.com/YpFjkfgUPd— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) October 30, 2019
Some non @ChipotleTweets news for Romeo Langford (@yeahyeah22): He is active tonight for the #Celtics. #iubb— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) October 31, 2019
Fran McCaffery told reporters that he thinks Jordan Bohannon (hip) will play in Iowa's exhibition game on Monday. Significant Big Ten news.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) October 30, 2019
Headlines
