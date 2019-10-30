Hoosier Breakdown: Gannon
Indiana made its only appearance of the exhibition season on Tuesday night taking the win over Gannon University at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, 84-54. Let's delve deep into the action to find out h...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news