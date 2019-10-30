News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-30 13:29:42 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Hoosier Breakdown: Gannon

Nick Baumgart • TheHoosier
@Nick_Baumgart
IU Basketball and Recruiting Analyst

Indiana made its only appearance of the exhibition season on Tuesday night taking the win over Gannon University at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, 84-54. Let's delve deep into the action to find out h...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}