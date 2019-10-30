TheHoosier.com beat reporter Taylor Lehman sits down with Steve Risley and Cole Hanna to discuss Indiana's exhibition win against Gannon on Tuesday, Oct. 29. Risely puts into perspective what an exhibition game means, as the team lays out some of the key takeaways from the public's first glimpse at the 2019-20 Indiana basketball team.

Listen to the latest episode at the embedded link below or download the episode at this link.