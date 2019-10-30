Indiana head coach Tom Allen jumped on IU Athletics' weekly football radio show, Inside IU Football, at the Bloomington Holiday Inn on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET to preview Northwestern after winning two consecutive conference road games against Maryland and Nebraska.

Junior wide receiver Ty Fryfogle and sophomore linebacker Micah McFadden were the player guests.

The Hoosiers touched on the following:

- Tom Allen explained Jamar Johnson's mistake during Allen Stallings' fumble return at Nebraska.

- Whop Philyor made history at Nebraska

- Allen explained why the defense is sometimes out of position when it switches into different sets before the snap.

- Allen dishes on what makes Northwestern a tough team and how he's making sure his team is focused going into the game.

- Ty Fryfogle and Micah McFadden talk about what they'd like to do after school and who they believe the funniest player on the team is.

Find these updates and more at TheHoosier.com's premium football forum or at this link.