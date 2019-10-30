The Hoosier Daily: October 30
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Five takeaways from Indiana's exhibition win against Gannon
Out of position, Armaan Franklin flashes against Gannon
Watch: Archie Miller, players react to win against Gannon
Indiana Basketball Roundtable: October 29
Bryson Bonds intrigued by Indiana offer
Haydon Whitehead: A small piece to the puzzle
Tweets of the Day
Archie: "If there’s ever a group that if they just hang their hat on their intensity level, their toughness level and stay committed to the defensive side of the ball with our depth and size, that alone can make us a difficult team to play with." #iubb— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) October 30, 2019
Archie Miller said Rob Phinisee has had one practice since Oct. 4. That practice was yesterday. #iubb— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) October 30, 2019
"I'm still excited about our depth."— The Hoosier Network (@TheHoosierNet) October 30, 2019
After a slow start in the first half, Indiana responded well in the second, and Archie was happy with the adjustments. #iubb pic.twitter.com/b7hEIXN7Dn
From IU receivers coach Grant Heard on the Chucky doll Whop Philyor brought to the Nebraska game.— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) October 29, 2019
"That one probably won't happen again. If I see it, Chucky might be in the trash." #iufb
October 30, 2019
Videos
Headlines
----
