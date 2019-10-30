News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-30 07:45:05 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: October 30

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
@TaylorRLehman
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

USA Today Images
USA Today Images

Seen on TheHoosier

Five takeaways from Indiana's exhibition win against Gannon

Out of position, Armaan Franklin flashes against Gannon

Watch: Archie Miller, players react to win against Gannon

Indiana Basketball Roundtable: October 29

Bryson Bonds intrigued by Indiana offer

Morning Musings: October 29

Haydon Whitehead: A small piece to the puzzle

Game Thread: Indiana vs. Gannon

Tweets of the Day

Videos

Headlines

IU basketball bulls its way to exhibition victory over Gannon -- Indianapolis Star

Jackson-Davis, Franklin show potential in exhibition win -- Inside The Hall

Hoosiers defeat Gannon in exhibition, 84-54 -- Hoosier Sports Report

Hoosiers Get to Know New Positions and Each Other in Exhibition Win -- The Daily Hoosier

Unfazed freshman Armaan Franklin leads Hoosiers in collegiate debut -- The Hoosier Network

Indiana defeats Gannon in exhibition game, 84-54 -- Hoosier Maven

Photo Gallery: Indiana vs. Gannon -- Inside The Hall

Video: Kelvin Jefferson reacts to loss at Indiana -- Inside The Hall

Indiana Cruises to an 84-54 Victory over Gannon -- IU Athletics

News & Views: Quarterback Play the Difference between Indiana, Northwestern -- Hoosier Maven

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}