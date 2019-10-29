Texas three-star defensive back Bryson Bonds has not-so-quietly made a name for himself, and as he begins to consider the pros and cons of his current offers, Indiana has extended him another one to think about.

Indiana has been evaluating Crowley, Texas three-star defensive back Bryson Bonds for about a month, but the two have only been in communication for about two weeks, Bonds told TheHoosier.com on Monday.

But over the weekend, the Hoosiers reached out to Bonds and extended an offer to the 2020 safety.

"I’ve been as open as I can be to any opportunity that presents itself to me, so understanding that this is a new opportunity for me is great and is definitely worth learning more about," Bonds said.