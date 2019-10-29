With injury concerns in Indiana's backcourt, true freshman Armaan Franklin started at point guard in the team's exhibition game against Gannon University. He logged a team-high 34 minutes and scored in double figures.

Armaan Franklin led Indiana in minutes played against Gannon University, the team's lone exhibition game before the regular season.

As the season draws closer, question marks are surrounding the Indiana men's basketball backcourt ahead of its season opener. With starting point guard Rob Phinisee held to a limited role in the team's exhibition match against Gannon, true freshman guard Armaan Franklin stepped up while captains Al Durham and Devonte Green sat due to injury and were unable to add depth to the position. "For his first time I would say he did a pretty good job," junior forward Justin Smith said of Franklin after the game. "It's not easy playing point, but he was steady. He got us into our offense, he got us into our sets and he can definitely build from it going forward." Franklin was named a starter before tipoff at a position he played in high school but is currently leaving behind as he adjusts to becoming an off-ball guard. Indiana head coach Archie Miller said he had almost no practice at point guard before being thrusted onto the court against the Golden Knights.

Alongside coveted recruit and former Indiana Mr. Basketball Trayce Jackson-Davis, it's been Franklin that is elevating his level of play regardless of expectations. "I think Armaan's the one guy that even surprises me a little bit," Miller said after Indiana's 84-54 victory. "He's been very, very good in our two live-action games. And he's played out of position tonight for 30 minutes and he hasn't learned one play at playing point guard." The native of Indianapolis opened the game by slashing into the paint and laying the ball into the basket with his left hand after just 17 seconds of play. Though he joined the rest of the Hoosiers in an offensive drought during the first half and didn't score again until the second, where he drilled a three point attempt in the left corner. He finished the game with 12 points — equalling Jackson-Davis' point total.