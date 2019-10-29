Watch: Archie Miller, players react to win against Gannon
Indiana defeated Gannon, 84-54, in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Tuesday night in what was the public's first glimpse at what the 2019-20 IU team will look like.
Head coach Archie Miller, forward Justin Smith and forward Damezi Anderson all spoke to the media afterward. Listen to what they had to say in the videos below.
Archie Miller
Justin Smith and Damezi Anderson
