The Hoosier Daily: October 3
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on The Hoosier
Big Ten Media Day: Archie Miller, players preview 2019 in Chicago
Al Durham has helped bridge Archie Miller to year three, is now a captain
Archie Miller discusses California's compensation bill at media day
Watch: Archie Miller, Devonte Green, Al Durham talk at media day
Tweets of the Day
Ooh, ooh.— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) October 2, 2019
That's that B1G drip. 💦 pic.twitter.com/oPbHDYac2a
Indiana vs. Marquette in Bankers Life on Oct. 20. #iubb https://t.co/Z4yxvKVrcj— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) October 2, 2019
Today I can announce that I get to extend my dream of playing the game I love! I have signed with the Virginia Destoryers to play arena football in the National Gridiron League. I am BEYOND excited for this opportunity! 😤 https://t.co/7u1j0fLC9R— Ricky Brookins Jr. (@RBJunior3) October 2, 2019
Today the Bucs worked out a pair of linebackers: Nick DeLuca, who was previously with the Dolphins, Jaguars and Titans, and Tegray Scales, who was previously with the Rams, Colts and Steelers, per a source.— JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) October 1, 2019
Today, Archie Miller said Tim Priller was just ahead of his time, with recent talks of likeness and image intensifying. I haven’t been able to stop thinking about that since. #iubb— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) October 3, 2019
ESPN’s breakout candidates for each East Team:— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 2, 2019
Joe Johnson
Josh Richardson
Wendell Carter Jr
Jonathan Isaac
Bam Adebayo
Kevin Huerter
Caris LeVert
Robert Williams
OG Anunoby
Domantis Sabonis
Thomas Bryant
Pat Connaughton
Collin Sexton
Mitchell Robinson
Miles Bridges
Headlines
Why IU football is encouraged by quarterback Michael Penix's development -- Indianapolis Star
California law that would allow college athletes to make money takes center stage at Big Ten media day -- Indianapolis Star
Devonte Green was suspended nine months ago. Now he’s a team captain. -- Indiana Daily Student
Big Ten notebook: Coaches express differing views on Fair Pay law -- The Herald Bulletin
Hayward, Stevens Shine Light on Mysterious Rookie Langford -- NBA.com
Analyzing Hoosiers’ chances at a bowl game -- Hoosier State of Mind
Plant High football coach Robert Weiner suspended six weeks -- Tampa Bay Times
Indiana basketball: Maturity, versatility can make Hoosiers better this year -- Hoosier Maven
----
