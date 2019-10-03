News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-03 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: October 3

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
@TaylorRLehman
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Indiana head coach Archie Miller spoke to the media during Big Ten Media Day in Chicago on Wednesday. (USA Today Images)
Indiana head coach Archie Miller spoke to the media during Big Ten Media Day in Chicago on Wednesday. (USA Today Images)

Seen on The Hoosier

Big Ten Media Day: Archie Miller, players preview 2019 in Chicago

Al Durham has helped bridge Archie Miller to year three, is now a captain

Archie Miller discusses California's compensation bill at media day

Morning Musings: October 2

Watch: Archie Miller, Devonte Green, Al Durham talk at media day

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Why IU football is encouraged by quarterback Michael Penix's development -- Indianapolis Star

California law that would allow college athletes to make money takes center stage at Big Ten media day -- Indianapolis Star

Devonte Green was suspended nine months ago. Now he’s a team captain. -- Indiana Daily Student

Big Ten notebook: Coaches express differing views on Fair Pay law -- The Herald Bulletin

Hayward, Stevens Shine Light on Mysterious Rookie Langford -- NBA.com

Analyzing Hoosiers’ chances at a bowl game -- Hoosier State of Mind

Plant High football coach Robert Weiner suspended six weeks -- Tampa Bay Times

Indiana basketball: Maturity, versatility can make Hoosiers better this year -- Hoosier Maven

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}