Indiana junior guard Al Durham was convinced by head coach Archie Miller to remain committed to Indiana in 2017, and now he embodies what Miller and the staff hope to see out of all their players in 2019-20.

When Archie Miller was hired to be the head coach at Indiana in the spring of 2017, there was an immediate task at hand – he needed to retain the commitments of three committed recruits.

Those three commits were Justin Smith, Clifton Moore and Al Durham, and Miller convinced them all to remain committed to and to play for him at Indiana. Smith and Durham became immediate contributors as true freshmen, and Moore eventually transferred to La Salle after the 2018-19 season.

But in his third season, with the majority of his inherited players out of the program – save for seniors De’Ron Davis and Devonte Green – Miller has found a player he can count on in Durham to impress upon his teammates the values he hopes to implement within the Miller system.

That’s resulted in Durham being named a team co-captain for his junior year.

“Over the course of time, he’s stayed with what we’ve tried to emphasize,” Miller said at Big Ten Media Day in Chicago on Wednesday. “Through year one to two, he’s been an everyday guy. He’s been a guy that we can count on and can show the right way to do things on and off the floor.”

The path to being named a team captain began near the end of the non-conference schedule of his freshman year in 2017-18, when he came on strong for his reliable ball-handling and ability to convert near the basket. That eventually translated to significant minutes in big games against teams like Duke, Michigan State, Louisville and Michigan.

Miller said Wednesday that the toughest adjustment for any freshman to make is conditioning himself against the consistent, grueling conference season, and Durham got into 31 games as a freshman.

“The learning curve was big my freshman year, but I learned from it,” Durham said. “My sophomore year, I came back better. And now my junior year, you know what your coach wants. You know what he expects. You want to make sure you’re helping the others become accustomed to how he wants it.”