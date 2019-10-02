Big Ten Media Day: Archie Miller, players preview 2019 in Chicago
Indiana head coach Archie Miller, senior guard Devonte Green and senior forward De'Ron Davis will all speak with the media in Chicago for Big Ten Media Day on Wednesday.
Follow along at the link below.
The Big Ten Conference put on its annual Big Ten Basketball Media Days on Wednesday at the Hilton Rosemont in Chicago, and Indiana had three representatives in attendance.
Head coach Archie Miller, senior guard Devonte Green and senior forward De'Ron Davis all spoke with the media along with every team in the Big Ten to preview the 2019-20 season. Big Ten Commissioner Jim Delany also spoke with the media at the podium to kick off the event.
Miller is scheduled to talk at the podium live on Big Ten Network at 10:30 a.m. CT, and all three IU representatives are scheduled to speak off air at 1:20 p.m.
Follow along at TheHoosier.com's premium basketball forum at this link.
----
