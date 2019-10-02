News More News
Watch: Archie Miller, Devonte Green, Al Durham talk at media day

Indiana head coach Archie Miller, senior guard Devonte Green and junior guard Al Durham addressed the media during Big Ten Media Day in Chicago on Wednesday.

Indiana junior guard Al Durham talked about being named a team captain for the 2019-20 season in Chicago during Big Ten Media Day on Wednesday.
Archie Miller

Al Durham

Devonte Green

{{ article.author_name }}