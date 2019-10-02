Watch: Archie Miller, Devonte Green, Al Durham talk at media day
Indiana head coach Archie Miller, senior guard Devonte Green and junior guard Al Durham addressed the media during Big Ten Media Day in Chicago on Wednesday.
Archie Miller
Al Durham
Devonte Green
