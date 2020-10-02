TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: October 2nd

The Hoosier Daily: October 2nd
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Where Are They Now: Jackson recalls his time with Mallory
Indiana among three prioritizing 2022 CJ Gunn early in recruitment
Relationship between Penix and Sheridan is key to strong season
Tweets of the Day
We mic'd up @themikepenix.— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) October 1, 2020
Full video dropping soon. 🎥🎤 pic.twitter.com/rilCtZId7R
Congratulations to #IUFB's @HarryCrider on being named a semifinalist for the 2020 NFF William V. #CampbellTrophy! pic.twitter.com/6oHdxfO5ns— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) October 1, 2020
Former #IUMS star Mason Toye is headed north of the border. @MasonToye98 | #IMFC https://t.co/A7BEbekeV9— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) October 1, 2020
It's Oct. 1 and we have 23 more days until #iufb— PaulGable (@PaulEGable) October 1, 2020
#iufb senior center Harry Crider isn’t the type to give his teammates a rah-rah speech --- he leads by example.— IndyStarSports (@IndyStarSports) October 1, 2020
"I can just put the film on and I say, ‘Hey, you young guys, if want to see how to do it, just watch Harry Crider.'”https://t.co/boBYamGkxz
Headlines
Harry Crider and IU football's offensive line settling into new roles-- Indy Star
IU putting finishing touches on offensive line-- The Herald Bulletin
Barner acclimating to tight end-- Crimson Quarry
10 Questions With Aljami Durham-- IU Athletics
Michael Penix Jr. Sees Potential in Hoosiers-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
Monday: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host.
WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep from The Indy Star on Indiana HS sports.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
Friday: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB.
----
