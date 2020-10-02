 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: October 2nd
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-02 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: October 2nd

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

https://iuhoosiers.com
https://iuhoosiers.com

Scene on TheHoosier

Where Are They Now: Jackson recalls his time with Mallory

Indiana among three prioritizing 2022 CJ Gunn early in recruitment

Relationship between Penix and Sheridan is key to strong season

Hiller, Offensive Linemen Group Talk Shakeups, Talent

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Harry Crider and IU football's offensive line settling into new roles-- Indy Star

IU putting finishing touches on offensive line-- The Herald Bulletin

Barner acclimating to tight end-- Crimson Quarry

10 Questions With Aljami Durham-- IU Athletics

Michael Penix Jr. Sees Potential in Hoosiers-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Lineup

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

Monday: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep from The Indy Star on Indiana HS sports.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

Friday: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB.

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}