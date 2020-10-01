For Derrick B. Jackson, the opportunity to play at Indiana under coach Bill Mallory was too good to pass up. The former cornerback had offers from the likes of Louisville, Miami, Florida, Syracuse and Memphis, but there was something special about the Hoosiers, Mallory and the staff. “Selecting Indiana was a no brainer with then Head Coach Bill Mallory -- molder of men, disciplinarian, father figure and one heck of "lock jaw" head coach. The Big Ten was and still is the most competitive conference in all of D1 football. And to play on national TV against the likes of Michigan and Ohio State; couldn't pass it up. Not to mention beating Coach Bo and Coach Earle Bruce,” Jackson recently told TheHoosier.com

Jackson, who graduated with a degree in Criminal Justice, was part of Mallory’s Hoosiers teams that put Indiana football back on the map. Jackson was recruited by wide receivers coach Dave Petzke and Dave Morris was his position coach. The 1986 Indiana team opened the season 4-0 before finishing 6-6 and falling to Florida State in the All-American Bowl. A year later, the Hoosiers reclaimed the Old Oaken Bucket against Purdue and accepted a bid to the Peach Bowl against Tennessee. Against the Vols, Indiana fell behind 21-3 before storming back to take a 22-21 advantage only to fall 27-22 and finish the season 8-4. Indiana finished 20th in the nation. In 1988, the winning ways continued for the Hoosiers, who kept the Bucket against Purdue, and throttled South Carolina 34-10 in the Liberty Bowl to finish 8-3-1. Indiana finished 19th in the Coaches Poll and 20th in the AP. The 1989 squad was Mallory’s sixth season at the helm and Jackson’s final. The Hoosiers finished 5-6 and lost to Purdue. Jackson said he was not surprised with the success he had, and attributes a lot of it to Mallory. “I’m not surprised at all," Jackson said. "When you are a Mallory man and are afforded the opportunity to attend Indiana University. What a great institution of higher learning and education. The experiences, students, history and faculty all make for a life of expected success."