Where Are They Now: Jackson recalls his time with Mallory
For Derrick B. Jackson, the opportunity to play at Indiana under coach Bill Mallory was too good to pass up. The former cornerback had offers from the likes of Louisville, Miami, Florida, Syracuse and Memphis, but there was something special about the Hoosiers, Mallory and the staff.
“Selecting Indiana was a no brainer with then Head Coach Bill Mallory -- molder of men, disciplinarian, father figure and one heck of "lock jaw" head coach. The Big Ten was and still is the most competitive conference in all of D1 football. And to play on national TV against the likes of Michigan and Ohio State; couldn't pass it up. Not to mention beating Coach Bo and Coach Earle Bruce,” Jackson recently told TheHoosier.com
Jackson, who graduated with a degree in Criminal Justice, was part of Mallory’s Hoosiers teams that put Indiana football back on the map. Jackson was recruited by wide receivers coach Dave Petzke and Dave Morris was his position coach.
The 1986 Indiana team opened the season 4-0 before finishing 6-6 and falling to Florida State in the All-American Bowl. A year later, the Hoosiers reclaimed the Old Oaken Bucket against Purdue and accepted a bid to the Peach Bowl against Tennessee. Against the Vols, Indiana fell behind 21-3 before storming back to take a 22-21 advantage only to fall 27-22 and finish the season 8-4. Indiana finished 20th in the nation. In 1988, the winning ways continued for the Hoosiers, who kept the Bucket against Purdue, and throttled South Carolina 34-10 in the Liberty Bowl to finish 8-3-1. Indiana finished 19th in the Coaches Poll and 20th in the AP. The 1989 squad was Mallory’s sixth season at the helm and Jackson’s final. The Hoosiers finished 5-6 and lost to Purdue.
Jackson said he was not surprised with the success he had, and attributes a lot of it to Mallory.
“I’m not surprised at all," Jackson said. "When you are a Mallory man and are afforded the opportunity to attend Indiana University. What a great institution of higher learning and education. The experiences, students, history and faculty all make for a life of expected success."
When he looks back on his time with the Hoosiers, Jackson remembers many fond memories.
“I remember the exceptional talent of the guys I came in with like Anthony Thompson and Nolan Harrison. The coaches and players welcomed us with open arms. I also met my wife, and we now share two beautiful grown daughters and a handsome grandson named Kaleb. I was also fortunate enough to join a noble Fraternity in Kappa Alpha Psi and be taught and mentored by the late Dr. Bill Wiggins and Fred McElroy,” Jackson said.
And he remains in touch with several of his teammates to this day, saying that playing with those individuals was “an absolutely unbelievable experience” that he will cherish forever.
“We have a chat line that most of the players from that time are on,” he said.
While he no longer plays for the Hoosiers, Jackson said he keeps up with Indiana and is planning a visit back to Bloomington this year. And, he has a clear message for any high school player who may get a phone call from Indiana or head coach Tom Allen.
“When Indiana University and head coach Tom Allen comes knocking, answer the call," Jackson added. "What a great coach, leader, father and husband in Coach Allen. He mirrors the values and success of coach Mallory. Indiana is a team that will be dealt with on any competitive level."
