Relationship between Penix and Sheridan is key to strong season
For an offense, there is no greater relationship than that of a quarterback and an offensive coordinator.
And for the Indiana Hoosiers, the relationship between quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan is strong. The two have known each other for a while, have worked together for a while and both understand the mission – win games with an explosive offense. Both Penix and Sheridan touched on their relationship Wednesday, Sept. 30 during a Zoom call with members of the media.
Sheridan, who played quarterback at Michigan, understands the significance of the relationship.
“The thing I enjoy the most is the interaction with the players. It is great to be back with the guys,” Sheridan said.
And that includes his quarterback, who is grasping the playbook well, according to Sheridan.
“One of his greatest strengths is the game is slow for Mike. He makes quick decisions, he’s able to see the field, it doesn’t take him long to grasp the concepts. I credit his upbringing, the people who have helped him along the way – coaches, trainers, parents, he always seems to be very natural. Our relationship dates back a few years and we know each other for a long time and that’s what makes coaching special and the game of football special. I am excited for him to continue to grow, get better, stay healthy and we help him along the way,” Sheridan said.
For Penix, the relationship is great.
“I feel like there’s not much difference in the relationship. We’ve always had a strong relationship since I’ve been here. The only difference now is he’s calling the plays," Penix said. "I was with him my freshman year when he was the quarterbacks coach, and we always had a good connection. Last year, he moved to tight ends and we still talked."
The relationship between the two will help both as Sheridan enters his first season as the offensive coordinator, while Penix enters as the top quarterback on the roster and a player who has huge expectations from Coach Tom Allen and the rest of the staff. It begins with communication, according to Sheridan.
“The communication between the play caller and the quarterback is really important. I learned this when I was a GA from an offensive coordinator that I worked with who did a tremendous job, he used to say he wanted the quarterbacks to know the intention of the play caller," Sheridan said. "It’s different in college football than the NFL. In the NFL, the head coach gets to tell the quarterback on a walkie talkie hey throw it to the flat or away, click. We don’t get to do that in college, so it is important the communication is at an extremely high level throughout the week, throughout your prep so that when you call a play, the quarterback knows what you are thinking."
With that communication could come the fast play at a high level that Sheridan is optimistic he will see from the Hoosiers.
“We are taking it one day at a time and trying to do what’s best for our players to get a little bit better. If we feel like we’ve grasped some concepts and the execution level is high, then maybe we expand what we are doing and continue to grow," Sheridan said. "We want to make sure our players can do the simple things well, play fast and compete. We want them to play fast."
That is music to the ears of his quarterback.
“We all trust coach Sheridan and all the plays they put in, we trust and will go out and execute,” Penix said.
