For an offense, there is no greater relationship than that of a quarterback and an offensive coordinator.

And for the Indiana Hoosiers, the relationship between quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan is strong. The two have known each other for a while, have worked together for a while and both understand the mission – win games with an explosive offense. Both Penix and Sheridan touched on their relationship Wednesday, Sept. 30 during a Zoom call with members of the media.

Sheridan, who played quarterback at Michigan, understands the significance of the relationship.

“The thing I enjoy the most is the interaction with the players. It is great to be back with the guys,” Sheridan said.

And that includes his quarterback, who is grasping the playbook well, according to Sheridan.

“One of his greatest strengths is the game is slow for Mike. He makes quick decisions, he’s able to see the field, it doesn’t take him long to grasp the concepts. I credit his upbringing, the people who have helped him along the way – coaches, trainers, parents, he always seems to be very natural. Our relationship dates back a few years and we know each other for a long time and that’s what makes coaching special and the game of football special. I am excited for him to continue to grow, get better, stay healthy and we help him along the way,” Sheridan said.

For Penix, the relationship is great.

“I feel like there’s not much difference in the relationship. We’ve always had a strong relationship since I’ve been here. The only difference now is he’s calling the plays," Penix said. "I was with him my freshman year when he was the quarterbacks coach, and we always had a good connection. Last year, he moved to tight ends and we still talked."