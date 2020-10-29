 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: October 29th
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-29 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: October 29th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.


Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

https://iuhoosiers.com
https://iuhoosiers.com

Scene on TheHoosier

IU ready to take first road trip during pandemic

Coaches Talk: Schiano declares 'All eyes on Indiana'

Three and Out: Keys to an Indiana win over Rutgers

IU defense ready to build on win, focus on challenges Rutgers will pose

Tweets of the Day

Headlines 

IU football: Newcomers at receiver shine when it matters most-- Indy Star

Campbell settling into IU kicking job-- Crimson Quarry

Hunter vying for starting spot in IU frontcourt-- The Herald Bulletin

‘Extra Work’ Pays Off for Indiana Safety Jamar Johnson-- IU Athletics

Indiana Track & Field Mourns The Loss Of Ronald Jones-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup 

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB.

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}