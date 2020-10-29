TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: October 29th

The Hoosier Daily: October 29th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
IU ready to take first road trip during pandemic
Coaches Talk: Schiano declares 'All eyes on Indiana'
Three and Out: Keys to an Indiana win over Rutgers
IU defense ready to build on win, focus on challenges Rutgers will pose
Tweets of the Day
A top #iubb target in the class of 2022. Five-star PG ranked No. 17 in the Rivals150. https://t.co/8qRLPt34sz— Alec Lasley (@allasley) October 28, 2020
"I believed ever since I got here that we could do something special at Indiana"@IndianaFootball HC Tom Allen joined our insiders @Brett_McMurphy & @MattHayesCFB following the team's exciting weekend win. pic.twitter.com/rC7GfkHGIT— Stadium (@Stadium) October 28, 2020
💪 Wednesday Weights 😤 pic.twitter.com/gSbLs5KPxS— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) October 28, 2020
Another day, another Preseason All-America honor for @TrayceJackson. pic.twitter.com/g9TyZAjHaQ— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) October 28, 2020
HBD, 🥛@Jack_Maher18 | #EveryoneN https://t.co/XYXJ3oqN49— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) October 28, 2020
Allen, on what he told his team in their Monday morning meeting. He said the ranking doesn't mean anything. Says the Hoosiers were ranked for six days last year, then fell out. Aims to keep their focus on Rutgers, not the ranking. #iufb— Jordan Gould (@GouldTweets) October 28, 2020
🎃 Channel update: @FS1. 🕸 pic.twitter.com/YUoFNobAJ5— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) October 29, 2020
Headlines
IU football: Newcomers at receiver shine when it matters most-- Indy Star
Campbell settling into IU kicking job-- Crimson Quarry
Hunter vying for starting spot in IU frontcourt-- The Herald Bulletin
‘Extra Work’ Pays Off for Indiana Safety Jamar Johnson-- IU Athletics
Indiana Track & Field Mourns The Loss Of Ronald Jones-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB.
