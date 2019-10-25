News More News
The Hoosier Daily: October 25

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Thursday Notebook: Tom Allen previews Nebraska

IBR with Steve Risley: Thoughts on the secret scrimmage

CrimsonCast, Ep. 626: Basketball Expectations with Ben Ladner

Morning Musings: October 24

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Penix has been practicing, may play Saturday -- Hoosier Maven

Hoosiers, Ball focused on wins, not bowl game -- Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

PJP OVER/UNDER GAME – NEBRASKA -- Punt John Punt

O-line shuffling doesn't slow Hoosiers -- Hoosier Sports Report

Analyst believes IU freshman to outplay his ranking -- Hoosier State of Mind

8 Hoosiers in NBA will make $68 million this year -- Hoosier Maven

{{ article.author_name }}