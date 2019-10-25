The Hoosier Daily: October 25
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Thursday Notebook: Tom Allen previews Nebraska
IBR with Steve Risley: Thoughts on the secret scrimmage
CrimsonCast, Ep. 626: Basketball Expectations with Ben Ladner
Tweets of the Day
Tom Allen didn’t provide much on Mike Penix’s health today, but he did say Penix practiced “most” days this week. The QB remains a game-time decision. #iufb— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) October 24, 2019
Wolverines we here ! 〽️— Khristian Lander (@khristianlander) October 25, 2019
With Stefan Koch wondering if @JordanHulls1 has the best free throw percentage on the planet: Hulls had made 93.9% of his free throws as a pro in Europe (324/345 FTs overall). Who do you have in mind? pic.twitter.com/rX6RdMNCjy— Manuel Baraniak (@manuel_baraniak) October 23, 2019
🔴 LIVE PODCAST: We're joined by our guest reporters @SchutteCFB, @TaylorRLehman, and @Sean_Callahan to talk #IUFB vs Nebraska. Plus Tom Coverdale. on @Spreaker #iufb https://t.co/JAHTQfatBw— Indiana Sports Beat Radio w/Jim Coyle🎙️ (@jimcoyleISB) October 24, 2019
Allen told us today he runs three miles a day, mostly outside but he'll switch to treadmill when it gets cold, "It keep me young, it keeps my energy up." #iufb https://t.co/vMEjEXRkit— KevinBrockwayCNHIIndiana (@KevinBrockwayG1) October 24, 2019
"Takeaways, tackling and effort. Those are three things we install every single day as a program."— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) October 24, 2019
- @CoachAllenIU pulled back the curtain on his @IndianaFootball program on Thursday's show: pic.twitter.com/kj1ER3V5pM
Headlines
Penix has been practicing, may play Saturday -- Hoosier Maven
Hoosiers, Ball focused on wins, not bowl game -- Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
PJP OVER/UNDER GAME – NEBRASKA -- Punt John Punt
O-line shuffling doesn't slow Hoosiers -- Hoosier Sports Report
Analyst believes IU freshman to outplay his ranking -- Hoosier State of Mind
8 Hoosiers in NBA will make $68 million this year -- Hoosier Maven
