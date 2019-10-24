He touched on several aspects of his team as well as Nebraska's. Watch what he had to say below.

Indiana head coach Tom Allen addressed the media in Memorial Stadium on Thursday for his weekly availability before the team headed out for Lincoln.

- How Allen and his staff are keeping the team focused heading into a winnable game in a tough environment at Lincoln.

- How Allen and the staff are addressing penalties in practice before Nebraska. Indiana committed 11 penalties against Maryland last week, including three on the opening defensive drive.

- Freshman redshirt quarterback Mike Penix has been able to practice :most" days this week, Allen said, though he remains a game-time decision after suffering a hit from a Maryland linebacker early in last week's matchup.

- Allen discussed how the team addresses and teaches how its quarterbacks take hits.

- Allen said the main note to make from the first half of the season is that every college team needs more than one capable quarterback and to sign a quarterback in every class.

- Allen said his team has created confidence on the road with its two road performances at East Lansing against Michigan State and at College Park against Maryland.

- Allen explained how he and his staff have made efforts during this week specifically to prepare the team for the noise in Lincoln.

- Allen said some defensive players had been limited in practice this week but that he doesn't believe there will be any new players lost to injury on that side of the ball going into the Nebraska game.