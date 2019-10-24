TheHoosier.com beat reporter Taylor Lehman sat down with Steve Risley and Cole Hanna to discuss thoughts surrounding the Indiana basketball secret scrimmage against Marquette last weekend.

Included in the discussion were thoughts on free throw shooting, perimeter game offensively and defensively, what if Rob Phinisee and/or Devonte Green miss time, Joey Brunk potential and more.

Listen or download at the embedded link below.