Back with another IU basketball podcast, DoctorGC sits down with former Inside The Hall veteran Ben Ladner to talk about the Indiana men's basketball team this season. We discuss the potential impact of the newcomers, the lack of clear lessons from the practice game, the potential interplay between the guards, swingmen, and post players, and the concerns that Ben has about this team's shooting (yes, again).

We also get into a decently deep conversation about IU's four factors on both offense and defense. Will the Hoosiers crank up the offensive rebounding this year? Can they drop their turnover rate? Do they want to up their defensive turnover rate? Is it plausible that IU could actually be in the top 40 of college basketball teams this year?

