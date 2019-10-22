The Hoosier Daily: October 22
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Tweets of the Day
Mike Penix will be a game-time decision again against Nebraska. #iufb— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) October 21, 2019
JUST IN: Two-time Moeller Basketball State Champion Michael Shipp ‘19 earns a spot on the @IndianaMBB roster as a walk-on. pic.twitter.com/KcpveOOORb— Barrett Cohen (@Barrett_Cohen) October 21, 2019
Here is the B1G Team of the week on the offensive side of the ball!https://t.co/iQCGi2hbwO pic.twitter.com/uAEsMO26sZ— PFF College (@PFF_College) October 21, 2019
Speaking of the Hoosiers' uncertainty at QB with Michael Penix Jr., their opponent this week is dealing with much of the same.— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) October 21, 2019
Nebraska sophomore Adrian Martinez (knee) not certain to play Saturday, according to coach Scott Frost. #iufb pic.twitter.com/QZ3LzqA63b
Congratulations to Nick Westbrook, our Student-Athlete of the Week! Nick is committed to #makingadifference in his community. Read about his amazing performance on and off of the @iuhoosiers @indianafootball field!https://t.co/AHNUQe3K2z#readersandleaders #2and7celebrates20 pic.twitter.com/lc4qTHwzj0— 2nd & 7 Foundation (@secondandseven) October 21, 2019
Indiana's depth chart against Nebraska. Not seeing any real changes here. #iufb pic.twitter.com/W1GNvlxmSg— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) October 21, 2019
According to Pro Football Focus, among QBs with at least 125 dropbacks this year, this is how Indiana's QBs rate nationally in adjusted completion percentage:— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) October 21, 2019
6. Mike Penix (150 DBs) – 80.3%
10. Peyton Ramsey (125 DBs) – 79.4%#iufb
The Nebraska sophomore running back has played this season despite facing a felony charge of possession of a person under 18 engaging in sexual conduct.— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) October 21, 2019
Scott Frost has said he will play until the case is resolved, but it was delayed for a second time Thursday (to Dec. 12) #iufb https://t.co/xaxTyxfuRl
Headlines
1 win shy of bowl eligibility, it's not too early to ask just how high IU football can go -- Indianapolis Star
IU is one win from a bowl game. Making adjustments is a key reason why -- The Hoosier Network
Dan Dakich suspended from ESPN's The Fan for not adhering to 'journalistic principles' -- Indianapolis Star
Podcast: Ramsey comes through and Penix deja vu -- Hoosier Sports Report
