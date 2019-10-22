Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Mike Penix will be a game-time decision again against Nebraska. #iufb

JUST IN: Two-time Moeller Basketball State Champion Michael Shipp ‘19 earns a spot on the @IndianaMBB roster as a walk-on. pic.twitter.com/KcpveOOORb

Here is the B1G Team of the week on the offensive side of the ball! https://t.co/iQCGi2hbwO pic.twitter.com/uAEsMO26sZ

Speaking of the Hoosiers' uncertainty at QB with Michael Penix Jr., their opponent this week is dealing with much of the same. Nebraska sophomore Adrian Martinez (knee) not certain to play Saturday, according to coach Scott Frost. #iufb pic.twitter.com/QZ3LzqA63b

Congratulations to Nick Westbrook, our Student-Athlete of the Week! Nick is committed to #makingadifference in his community. Read about his amazing performance on and off of the @iuhoosiers @indianafootball field! https://t.co/AHNUQe3K2z #readersandleaders #2and7celebrates20 pic.twitter.com/lc4qTHwzj0

Indiana's depth chart against Nebraska. Not seeing any real changes here. #iufb pic.twitter.com/W1GNvlxmSg

According to Pro Football Focus, among QBs with at least 125 dropbacks this year, this is how Indiana's QBs rate nationally in adjusted completion percentage: 6. Mike Penix (150 DBs) – 80.3% 10. Peyton Ramsey (125 DBs) – 79.4% #iufb

The Nebraska sophomore running back has played this season despite facing a felony charge of possession of a person under 18 engaging in sexual conduct. Scott Frost has said he will play until the case is resolved, but it was delayed for a second time Thursday (to Dec. 12) #iufb https://t.co/xaxTyxfuRl

1 win shy of bowl eligibility, it's not too early to ask just how high IU football can go -- Indianapolis Star

IU is one win from a bowl game. Making adjustments is a key reason why -- The Hoosier Network

Dan Dakich suspended from ESPN's The Fan for not adhering to 'journalistic principles' -- Indianapolis Star

Podcast: Ramsey comes through and Penix deja vu -- Hoosier Sports Report