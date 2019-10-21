In week seven of the NFL, Tevin Coleman and the 49ers continued to roll in an undefeated season and two former Hoosiers looked to better their offenses on the same field as the Titans faced the Chargers. Sunday evening was capped off when Jordan Howard took to the turf, but the Eagles were unable to find success against the Cowboys. No touchdowns were scored by offensive players, but two players contributed to wins this weekend.

Former Indiana running back Tevin Coleman carries the football for the San Francisco 49ers in the third quarter against the Washington Redskins. (USA Today Images). (USA Today Images)

Tevin Coleman, 49ers running back

In a game where the football field was covered in mud and water, former Indiana running back Tevin Coleman carried the load for the San Francisco 49ers in a low-scoring affair against the Washington Redskins. Coleman received 20 carries on the afternoon, but the conditions limited him to just 62 yards, a measly 3.2 yards per carry. While he didn't light up the stat sheet, the 49ers offense did enough to escape FedExField with a 9-0 victory. On the season, Coleman has garnered 227 rushing yards on the season after missing two games due to an injury and sharing time in the backfield with Matt Breida. San Francisco is now 6-0 after seven weeks, one of just two undefeated teams in the NFL. The team will be back at home against the Carolina Panthers next Sunday.

Jordan Howard, Eagles running back

The Philadelphia Eagles traveled to Dallas to take on the Cowboys in an NFC East showdown that would decide who was in the driver's seat of the division. Both teams were 3-3 before the start of the game. On Sunday Night Football, however, the Eagles didn't stand a chance. The Cowboys rolled to a 27-7 first-half lead to open the game, eventually winning the game 37-10. Jordan Howard was a solid performer given his opportunities, but a negative game script hurt the Eagles' running back as they trailed the Cowboys. Howard finished the game with just 11 carries, but mustered 50 yards and averaged 4.5 yards per carry. He now has 347 yards rushing on the season. The team's loss drops Philadelphia to 3-4 on the season, but they sit in second place in the division moving into next week. The Eagles with travel to Buffalo to take on a Bills team that has only one loss on the season.



Cody Latimer, Giants wide receiver

Former Indiana wide receiver Cody Latimer had a solid start to his season before missing a game due to injury. This season, he's played in six games, but only has 10 total catches to show for it. In a loss against the Cardinals, Latimer made a season-high four catches, his first since week two. Latimer was one of seven different receivers that rookie quarterback Daniel Jones completed a pass to on Sunday. He took his four receptions for 33 yards, third-highest on the team. As a result of not generating much offense, the Giants fell to the Cardinals 27-21 and will look ahead to playing the Detroit Lions after falling to 2-5 on the season.

Rodger Saffold, Titans guard

The Tennessee Titans, after making a quarterback change this week, pulled away from the Los Angeles Chargers with a balanced offensive attack that only gave up two sacks with Ryan Tannehill under center. Tannehill completed 23 of his 29 throws for 312 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. His performance, coupled with Derrick Henry running for 90 yards behind Rodger Saffold and the Titans offensive line, was enough for the team to squeeze out a 23-20 victory over the Chargers. The Titans are inching closer to .500 on the season and are now sitting at 3-4 with a matchup scheduled against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday.

Dan Feeney, Chargers guard