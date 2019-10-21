As Nebraska continues on with a season that's been shakier than expected and Indiana comes off a win on the road at Maryland, Indiana head coach Tom Allen, his coordinators and select players addressed the media to preview Saturday's game at Lincoln.

Allen, Kalen DeBoer and Kane Wommack touched on the following:

- Redshirt freshman quarterback Mike Penix is a game-time decision agains tNebraska after taking a tough hit against Maryland.

- Allen said he anticipates having fifth-year senior center Hunter Littlejohn back after he missed the Maryland game due to a lower leg injury suffered against Rutgers. Harry Crider, who replaced Littlejohn at center against Maryland, would move back to left guard.

- Allen called cornerback Reese Taylor one of the most "elite" players on the team in terms of his combination of speed and toughness.

- Allen laid out how his team is thinking about five wins and a bowl berth and how that relates to the expectations he has for the program.

- Wommack talked about drastic changes made by Maryland, offensively, before facing Indiana last week, which translated to some success early on.

- DeBoer touched on how he handles changing quarterbacks, as far as play-calling goes.

Find all of the updates at TheHoosier.com's premium football forum or at this link.