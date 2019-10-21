Watch: Indiana previews Nebraska during weekly media Monday
The Indiana coaches and players addressed the media for the weekly press conference at Memorial Stadium to preview the upcoming game against Nebraska after a road win against Maryland.
Listen to what they had to say in the videos below.
Tom Allen
Kane Wommack
Kalen DeBoer
Peyton Ramsey
Nick Westbrook
Marcelino Ball
Reese Taylor
Harry Crider
