TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: October 20th

The Hoosier Daily: October 20th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Scene on TheHoosier
Indiana showing interest in 2022 forward Jai Smith
Indiana names captains ahead of Penn State
WATCH: Tom Allen talks final preparations ahead of Penn State matchup
Expert Roundtable: Bryce Hopkins
Tweets of the Day
It's official. The media received the first #iufb depth chart for Saturday vs Penn State.— PaulGable (@PaulEGable) October 19, 2020
Features 9 seniors, 9 juniors, and 4 sophomores. Only true freshmen on depth chart -- safety Bryson Bonds; TE A.J. Barner; WR Javon Swinton. Coaches have raved about the freshmen for weeks pic.twitter.com/WI8D6s82F3
🏈🎃📺 Hoosiers on Halloween. pic.twitter.com/2gsWG0pan7— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) October 19, 2020
Congrats to former IUWS forward Chandra Davidson 20’! She becomes the newest addition to the list of IUWS Hoosiers in the pros.— Indiana Women's Soccer (@IndianaWSOC) October 19, 2020
🖊 🇵🇹
Sport Clube União Torreense
Portuguese 1st Division#PrepareToSucceed #ProIU ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/yiadUeWogT
🎉 Happy birthday wishes to these Hoosiers! pic.twitter.com/lBtZz2Vya3— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) October 19, 2020
A big thank you to @FTB teams and @NorthEast_BBall for allowing me the opportunity to be apart of two great organizations! Definitely a summer/fall to remember! #thegrindcontinues 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/53WUjaJiW7— Treylen "TJ" White (@TJ_White2021) October 19, 2020
What’s up Texas pic.twitter.com/OA9SI9GcF1— Aaron Slegers (@aslegers) October 19, 2020
Indiana has extended an offer to 2022 four-star forward Tyler Nickel. Ranked No. 83 in the Rivals150. #iubb https://t.co/SYoxbdK1tS— Alec Lasley (@allasley) October 19, 2020
Headlines
Indiana's Tom Allen is talking Zoom calls, COVID tests — and football. Actual football.-- Indy Star
How Big Ten's COVID-19 protocols differ from SEC, ACC, Big 12-- Indy Star
Position preview: Talking depth, not the draft, at defensive line-- Crimson Quarry
IU Athletics bans tailgating for the 2020 season-- Indiana Daily Student
The General’s Shadow: How author John Feinstein survived a year with Bob Knight-- Indiana Daily Student
IU Athletics Unveils New Social Justice Logo; Football to Incorporate Logo Into Gameday Uniforms-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.