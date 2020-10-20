 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: October 20th
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-20 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: October 20th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Scene on TheHoosier 

Indiana showing interest in 2022 forward Jai Smith

Indiana names captains ahead of Penn State

WATCH: Tom Allen talks final preparations ahead of Penn State matchup

Expert Roundtable: Bryce Hopkins

Indiana vs Penn State: Notes and Quotes

Tweets of the Day

Headlines 

Indiana's Tom Allen is talking Zoom calls, COVID tests — and football. Actual football.-- Indy Star

How Big Ten's COVID-19 protocols differ from SEC, ACC, Big 12-- Indy Star

Position preview: Talking depth, not the draft, at defensive line-- Crimson Quarry

IU Athletics bans tailgating for the 2020 season-- Indiana Daily Student

The General’s Shadow: How author John Feinstein survived a year with Bob Knight-- Indiana Daily Student

IU Athletics Unveils New Social Justice Logo; Football to Incorporate Logo Into Gameday Uniforms-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup 

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB.

----

