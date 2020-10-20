TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: October 20th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

It's official. The media received the first #iufb depth chart for Saturday vs Penn State. Features 9 seniors, 9 juniors, and 4 sophomores. Only true freshmen on depth chart -- safety Bryson Bonds; TE A.J. Barner; WR Javon Swinton. Coaches have raved about the freshmen for weeks pic.twitter.com/WI8D6s82F3

Congrats to former IUWS forward Chandra Davidson 20’! She becomes the newest addition to the list of IUWS Hoosiers in the pros. 🖊 🇵🇹 Sport Clube União Torreense Portuguese 1st Division #PrepareToSucceed #ProIU ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/yiadUeWogT

A big thank you to @FTB teams and @NorthEast_BBall for allowing me the opportunity to be apart of two great organizations! Definitely a summer/fall to remember! #thegrindcontinues 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/53WUjaJiW7

Indiana has extended an offer to 2022 four-star forward Tyler Nickel. Ranked No. 83 in the Rivals150. #iubb https://t.co/SYoxbdK1tS

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB.