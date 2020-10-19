And, the Hoosiers now know who their captains will be for the season, as head coach Tom Allen announced them Monday during his media availability.

With 17 starters back from last year's 8-5 campaign that ended with a loss to Tennessee in the Gator Bowl, the Indiana Hoosiers kick off the 2020 season Saturday at 3:30 against Penn State in Bloomington.

The captains, as selected by their teammates are: quarterback Michael Penix, Jr., center Harry Crider, defensive back Marcelino Ball, and linebackers Micah McFadden and Cam Jones.

"We voted as a football team, and it was pretty clear who the guys want in those positions. It's an honor to be selected by your teammates and peers. Just excited for that group. We had so many guys get votes, more so than I can ever remember. It speaks to the breath of the leadership on this team. A lot of other guys could have easily been selected and I challenged our whole team to understand just because they weren't selected as a captain, it doesn't diminish their role on this team," Allen said.

Ball, a redshirt senior, is out for the season after tearing his ACL. Allen confirmed Ball will be having surgery this week and may be limited in captain duties before the game.

"Obviously with Marcelino's situation, he won't be playing this season. His leadership is obvious with the way his teammates feel about him and the way he has handled this tough situation with so much maturity and positive attitude and the way he's helped the guys at his position develop and coached those guys up," Allen stated.

