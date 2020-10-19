 Indiana showing interest in 2022 forward Jai Smith
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-19 09:50:08 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Indiana showing interest in 2022 forward Jai Smith

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Indiana continues to stay busy on the recruiting trail with the class of 2022 and a new name has emerged on the recruiting board in three-star forward Jai Smith.

Originally from Syracuse, NY, Smith recently made the move to Cary, NC where he will attend Bull City Prep (NC). As a sophomore, Smith averaged 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists per game.

Smith has been one of the hottest names as of late, receiving over a dozen offers since the summer. Notable offers include West Virginia, Rutgers, LSU, Xavier, Seton Hall, Texas A&M, Wake Forest, Memphis and Alabama among multiple others.

Duke, Kansas and North Carolina are also some of the newer programs to get in contact with the three-star big man.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}