Indiana continues to stay busy on the recruiting trail with the class of 2022 and a new name has emerged on the recruiting board in three-star forward Jai Smith.

Originally from Syracuse, NY, Smith recently made the move to Cary, NC where he will attend Bull City Prep (NC). As a sophomore, Smith averaged 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists per game.

Smith has been one of the hottest names as of late, receiving over a dozen offers since the summer. Notable offers include West Virginia, Rutgers, LSU, Xavier, Seton Hall, Texas A&M, Wake Forest, Memphis and Alabama among multiple others.

Duke, Kansas and North Carolina are also some of the newer programs to get in contact with the three-star big man.