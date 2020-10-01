TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: October 1st

The Hoosier Daily: October 1st
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Tweets of the Day
🎯🎯🎯🎯 pic.twitter.com/G0ws70Ld5w— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) October 1, 2020
Day one in pads was a movie. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/4RplUN15ZC— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) September 30, 2020
👏 👏 👏 #ProIU https://t.co/gTwfhtmcau— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) October 1, 2020
Good luck @kschwarb12 and Josh Phegley! #ProIU https://t.co/Aj83xri353— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) September 30, 2020
A top #iubb target in the class of 2022. Ranked No. 94 in the Rivals150. https://t.co/3y9WNzKglK— Alec Lasley (@allasley) September 30, 2020
2022 wing who holds an offer from #iubb. Ranked No. 63 in the Rivals150. https://t.co/LTJgGHiksm— Alec Lasley (@allasley) October 1, 2020
As previously reported, the Big Ten's daily testing was scheduled to start today. The release from the Big Ten says all athletes in close contact sports will be tested daily. Close-contact sports include soccer, basketball, wrestling, volleyball, etc. #iufb #iubb— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) September 30, 2020
It’s beautiful. https://t.co/54Kb5hLLuc— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) September 30, 2020
Headlines
How first-year IU offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan deals with limited offseason-- Indy Star
B1G ANNOUNCES PARTNERS FOR DAILY ANTIGEN TESTING-- Hoosier Sports Report
1st impressions: Hoosier underclassmen who are standing out-- Crimson Quarry
Penix, Sheridan counting on bond to help IU offense-- The Herald Bulletin
Tiawan Mullen, Brandon Shelby And The Art Of Hard Coaching-- IU Athletics
Quoted: Preseason Practice – Sept. 30-- IU Athletics
