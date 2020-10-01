TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: October 1st

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

A top #iubb target in the class of 2022. Ranked No. 94 in the Rivals150. https://t.co/3y9WNzKglK

2022 wing who holds an offer from #iubb . Ranked No. 63 in the Rivals150. https://t.co/LTJgGHiksm

As previously reported, the Big Ten's daily testing was scheduled to start today. The release from the Big Ten says all athletes in close contact sports will be tested daily. Close-contact sports include soccer, basketball, wrestling, volleyball, etc. #iufb #iubb

Penix, Sheridan counting on bond to help IU offense-- The Herald Bulletin

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

Monday: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep from The Indy Star on Indiana HS sports.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. Tom Allen joins for a one-on-one with Jim Coyle. Also joining as a guest will be Brendan Sweeney who is the Director of Player Development and Media Relations from French Lick golf course.

Friday: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB.