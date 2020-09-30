There’s an adage in the world of sports that it isn’t bragging if you can back it up. Indiana University quarterback Michael Penix is ready to prove that adage true this fall. A season ago, Penix dazzled right off the bat, earning the starting job over veteran Peyton Ramsey and throwing for 1,394 yards and 10 touchdowns. Against Michigan State, he showed what he can truly do, going toe to toe with one of the nation’s premier defenses, completing 33-of-42 passes for 286 yards and three touchdowns. However, as electric as he was, it wasn’t enough to keep him on the field as he was knocked out of the contest against Maryland and then had his season ended against Northwestern when he suffered a right sternoclavicular joint injury.

Since then, Penix has refused to look to the past, instead, focusing on the future and getting his body ready to be the top quarterback for the Hoosiers. He added muscle in the offseason, something he told the media Wednesday, Sept. 30, he had to do. “Just more weight so I can be able to embrace hits," Penix said. "The main thing, main focus for me is jut staying on the field. I got to be out there for my guys and just find ways to make plays all the time. Make the smart play, as well, to make sure I’m protecting myself so I’m there for the team," And, while he may have suffered injuries last season, his confidence never wavered. Especially this season, as Penix is ready to take on the rigors of an all-Big Ten schedule that opens up against Penn State at home and features the challenges of Michigan, at Michigan State, at Ohio State and at Wisconsin. “I’m ready to play them this year, and we are definitely going to come out and dominate. This team is definitely ready for these big games. And I feel like we are going to shock the world. I know we are,” Penix said.

Michael Penix is ready for a breakout 2020 for the Hoosiers (IU Athletics)