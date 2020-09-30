Penix: I feel like we are going to shock the world
There’s an adage in the world of sports that it isn’t bragging if you can back it up.
Indiana University quarterback Michael Penix is ready to prove that adage true this fall. A season ago, Penix dazzled right off the bat, earning the starting job over veteran Peyton Ramsey and throwing for 1,394 yards and 10 touchdowns. Against Michigan State, he showed what he can truly do, going toe to toe with one of the nation’s premier defenses, completing 33-of-42 passes for 286 yards and three touchdowns.
However, as electric as he was, it wasn’t enough to keep him on the field as he was knocked out of the contest against Maryland and then had his season ended against Northwestern when he suffered a right sternoclavicular joint injury.
Since then, Penix has refused to look to the past, instead, focusing on the future and getting his body ready to be the top quarterback for the Hoosiers. He added muscle in the offseason, something he told the media Wednesday, Sept. 30, he had to do.
“Just more weight so I can be able to embrace hits," Penix said. "The main thing, main focus for me is jut staying on the field. I got to be out there for my guys and just find ways to make plays all the time. Make the smart play, as well, to make sure I’m protecting myself so I’m there for the team,"
And, while he may have suffered injuries last season, his confidence never wavered. Especially this season, as Penix is ready to take on the rigors of an all-Big Ten schedule that opens up against Penn State at home and features the challenges of Michigan, at Michigan State, at Ohio State and at Wisconsin.
“I’m ready to play them this year, and we are definitely going to come out and dominate. This team is definitely ready for these big games. And I feel like we are going to shock the world. I know we are,” Penix said.
With returning standouts Whop Philyor, Stevie Scott II and Peyton Hendershot, there’s no reason to believe anything different, especially considering Indiana put up big numbers last year under former offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer, who left to become the head coach at Fresno State.
However, first-year offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan wants everyone to know it is still the Big Ten and the Hoosiers still face tough challenges week after week. Sheridan told the media it is well documented how tough playing in the Big Ten is, but more so considering the Hoosiers will play eight games in eight weeks this season.
“The opportunity is maybe never been greater, honestly, because of the difficulty of the schedule. It’s how you embrace it and look forward to the competition. That’s the reason you coach and play in the Big Ten. Mike’s no different than any of the other guys,” Sheridan said.
Perhaps, but the quarterback, when healthy is different than the other guys. He’s making sure of it, and he’s making sure his teammates are on the same page with him when it comes to taking on the Big Ten.
“We were always ready," Penix added. "We made sure, whenever this time came, we were going to be ready."
