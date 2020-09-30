 Three and Out: Players to know, concerns and more surrounding IU
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-30 07:05:44 -0500') }} football Edit

Three and Out: Players to know, concerns and more surrounding IU

Paul Gable • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
@PaulEGable

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Indiana University Athletics
Indiana University Athletics

The Indiana Hoosiers have begun fall football camp, will put on the pads this week and are beginning to set the focus solely on Penn State and the season opener.

With that said, here's a look at three players you are going to want to know, two huge concerns and one prediction surrounding the Hoosiers...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}