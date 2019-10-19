The Hoosier Daily: October 19
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Seen on TheHoosier
Hoosier Intel: Sam Daugstrup expands on his commitment, Alante Brown visits
Before the Snap: Indiana at Maryland
PFF Preview: Grading out Maryland before Saturday
Tweets of the Day
Four-star #iubb target Hassan Diarra picks Texas A&M. https://t.co/KubK5gpsJh— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) October 18, 2019
🎥 #iubb assistant coach Mike Roberts sat down with the "Voice of the Hoosiers" Don Fischer to discuss his love for IU and the coaching path he followed before bringing his family back to Indiana. pic.twitter.com/kOhIexS3HO— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) October 17, 2019
This week's Gold Jersey winner is @JoeyBrunk! #iubb pic.twitter.com/hKjJxwL3hr— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) October 18, 2019
Archie Miller and Fred Glass have spoken publicly about talks with Kentucky about bringing back the UK - IU series. I asked John Calipari about that yesterday... here was his answer in full. @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/PGuL9u56ve— Kent Spencer (@WHAS11Kent) October 17, 2019
Headlines
Reliving the rapid rise of Victor Oladipo from overlooked recruit to everybody’s All-American at Indiana -- The Athletic
IU's offensive line runs on soul food, thanks to Caleb Jones' parents -- Indianapolis Star
For Improving IU Defense, It’s Time to ‘Attack’ the Road -- IU Athletics
What is the real IU in 2019? Maryland could provide the answer -- The Hoosier Network
IU seeking first Big Ten road win at Maryland -- The Herald Bulletin
OPINION: The Maryland game won't make IU football's season, but it can break it -- Indiana Daily Student
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.