Hassan Diarra is set to make his college choice at 1:45 PM ET. Follow along for the latest.

DECISION DAY: Friday, October 18th at @PSAhoops Hassan Diarra, @PSACardinals -product & top-50 player in 2020, will make his college commitment tomorrow afternoon. Young man ( @hassan_diarra11 ) is ready.... pic.twitter.com/c85nCIK1qF

2020 IU target Hassan Diarra's situational points-per-possession data from Synergy indicates: 1) Better in transition than halfcourt 2) Trouble playing 2man-game 3) Solid catch-and-shoot scorer but poor shooter off dribble 4) Questionable shot selection 5) Good around basket pic.twitter.com/kNXyotCO89

Bag Talk🎒🔋 @hassan_diarra11 x @hoopmajorhm . . . ‘20 guard Hassan Diarra highlights from his junior season with Putnam Science Academy ( @PSAhoops ) and early AAU highlights with PSA ( @PSACardinals ). Has recently checked in at #70 in the ESPN rankings 📈 pic.twitter.com/LVIafjD9Au

Diarra is set to make his college choice at 1:45 PM ET at the Putnam Science Academy.

Nobody is said to have recruited Diarra any harder or longer than new Aggies head coach Buzz Williams. Buzz got the last visit, and appears to be on the verge of landing a point guard in his first class in College Station.





Could there be an upset brewing? Stay tuned for the answer later today.















