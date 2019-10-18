News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-18 08:05:54 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Diarra Picks Aggies

Nick Baumgart • TheHoosier
@Nick_Baumgart
IU Basketball and Recruiting Analyst

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Hassan Diarra is set to make his college choice at 1:45 PM ET. Follow along for the latest.

SCHOOLS:

Indiana, Texas A&M, Georgia

NICK'S LEAN:

TEXAS A&M





SCOUTING BY THE NUMBERS:

HIGHLIGHTS:

8:45 AM ET 

Diarra is set to make his college choice at 1:45 PM ET at the Putnam Science Academy.

Nobody is said to have recruited Diarra any harder or longer than new Aggies head coach Buzz Williams. Buzz got the last visit, and appears to be on the verge of landing a point guard in his first class in College Station.


Could there be an upset brewing? Stay tuned for the answer later today.





2:45 PM EST

No upset tohie afternoon. Diarra has chosen Texas A&M to continue his playing career.

REACTION: While expected, the news doesn't make it any easier for Indiana, who is searching for a point guard in 2020.




Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}