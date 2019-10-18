Diarra Picks Aggies
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Hassan Diarra is set to make his college choice at 1:45 PM ET. Follow along for the latest.
SCHOOLS:
Indiana, Texas A&M, Georgia
NICK'S LEAN:
TEXAS A&M
DECISION DAY: Friday, October 18th at @PSAhoops— The Hustle (@TheHoopHustle) October 18, 2019
Hassan Diarra, @PSACardinals-product & top-50 player in 2020, will make his college commitment tomorrow afternoon. Young man (@hassan_diarra11) is ready.... pic.twitter.com/c85nCIK1qF
SCOUTING BY THE NUMBERS:
2020 IU target Hassan Diarra's situational points-per-possession data from Synergy indicates:— Nick Baumgart (@Nick_Baumgart) September 21, 2019
1) Better in transition than halfcourt
2) Trouble playing 2man-game
3) Solid catch-and-shoot scorer but poor shooter off dribble
4) Questionable shot selection
5) Good around basket pic.twitter.com/kNXyotCO89
HIGHLIGHTS:
Highlights of 2020 point guard Hassan Diarra at @Top100Camp pic.twitter.com/rfKzNfmRTa— DeAnte' Mitchell (@MitchellDeAnte) June 18, 2019
Bag Talk🎒🔋 @hassan_diarra11 x @hoopmajorhm.— Hoop Major John (@hoopmajor_john) May 13, 2019
.
.
‘20 guard Hassan Diarra highlights from his junior season with Putnam Science Academy (@PSAhoops) and early AAU highlights with PSA (@PSACardinals). Has recently checked in at #70 in the ESPN rankings 📈 pic.twitter.com/LVIafjD9Au
8:45 AM ET
Diarra is set to make his college choice at 1:45 PM ET at the Putnam Science Academy.
Nobody is said to have recruited Diarra any harder or longer than new Aggies head coach Buzz Williams. Buzz got the last visit, and appears to be on the verge of landing a point guard in his first class in College Station.
Could there be an upset brewing? Stay tuned for the answer later today.
2:45 PM EST
No upset tohie afternoon. Diarra has chosen Texas A&M to continue his playing career.
Alhamdoulah🙏🏿🙏🏿 COMMITED ‼️#GiG’em ♥️ @PSAhoops @PSACardinals @NYCITYFINEST pic.twitter.com/Xo9lkcaUSt— Hassan Diarra (@hassan_diarra11) October 18, 2019
REACTION: While expected, the news doesn't make it any easier for Indiana, who is searching for a point guard in 2020.
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.