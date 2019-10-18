IU Football embarks on a two-game road trip this weekend, with their first date away from home taking them to College Park to battle the Maryland Terrapins. A lot is riding on this game for both teams, but for IU especially, it feels like a must-win in order to keep building positive momentum and increase their chances at bowl eligibility.

DoctorGC talks with Taylor Lehman of TheHoosier.com during the first segment of the podcast, and we cover a variety of items going on with IU football, including discussions on the current state of the defense, the change in offensive approach under Kalen DeBoer, the importance of confidence, and the issues Maryland is having with injuries. We also take some comments and questions from the audience.

The last segment introduces James Turner, who gives us some wagering advice on this game, and talks a bit about the background of the spread between these two squads.

Be sure to check us out on Sunday as we provide a full recap of IU - Maryland, and a quick preview of next week's contest. And as always, be sure to follow along on Twitter @CrimsonCast.