Hoosier Intel: Sam Daugstrup expands on his commitment, Alante Brown visits
The latest installment of Hoosier Intel touches on the latest commitment and an official visit, as the 2020 class begins to heat up.
Find further updates below.
In what was one of the most exciting weeks in Indiana recruiting in the last couple months, the Hoosiers added to their 2020 class in the form of a walk-on tight end and took steps in adding a key wide receiver.
There were also a few recent visitors that reacted to their time in Bloomington.
