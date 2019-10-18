News More News
Hoosier Intel: Sam Daugstrup expands on his commitment, Alante Brown visits

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
@TaylorRLehman
Staff

The latest installment of Hoosier Intel touches on the latest commitment and an official visit, as the 2020 class begins to heat up.

Find further updates below.

Three-star 2020 tight end Sam Daugstrup committed to Indiana as a preferred walk-on on Thursday evening after a second nee injury. (Rivals.com)

In what was one of the most exciting weeks in Indiana recruiting in the last couple months, the Hoosiers added to their 2020 class in the form of a walk-on tight end and took steps in adding a key wide receiver.

There were also a few recent visitors that reacted to their time in Bloomington.

{{ article.author_name }}