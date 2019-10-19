Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

🎥 #iubb assistant coach Mike Roberts sat down with the "Voice of the Hoosiers" Don Fischer to discuss his love for IU and the coaching path he followed before bringing his family back to Indiana. pic.twitter.com/kOhIexS3HO

This week's Gold Jersey winner is @JoeyBrunk ! #iubb pic.twitter.com/hKjJxwL3hr

Archie Miller and Fred Glass have spoken publicly about talks with Kentucky about bringing back the UK - IU series. I asked John Calipari about that yesterday... here was his answer in full. @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/PGuL9u56ve

Reliving the rapid rise of Victor Oladipo from overlooked recruit to everybody’s All-American at Indiana -- The Athletic

IU's offensive line runs on soul food, thanks to Caleb Jones' parents -- Indianapolis Star

For Improving IU Defense, It’s Time to ‘Attack’ the Road -- IU Athletics

What is the real IU in 2019? Maryland could provide the answer -- The Hoosier Network

IU seeking first Big Ten road win at Maryland -- The Herald Bulletin

OPINION: The Maryland game won't make IU football's season, but it can break it -- Indiana Daily Student