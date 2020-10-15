 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: October 15th
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-15 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: October 15th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Scene on TheHoosier 

Game analysis: Indiana Hoosiers commit Donaven McCulley

IU to see healthy and confident Jerome Hunter in 2020... 'I'm Ready'

Bryce Hopkins' recruitment coming to a close

Hoosiers in the Pros: Week 5 Around the NFL

IU announces annual giving campaign amid financial troubles

Tweets of the Day

Headlines 

Addition of Khristian Lander to IU basketball's backcourt could be key to Hoosiers' success-- Indy Star

IU football defensive coordinator doesn't want scoreboards lighting up-- Indy Star

WINTER SPORT ATHLETES EXTENDED EXTRA YEAR DUE TO COVID-19-- Hoosier Sports Report

2020 Heisman Trophy Ballot (aka IU’s quarterbacks preview)-- Crimson Quarry

IU WRs Fryfogle, Marshall ready to step into prominent roles-- The Herald Bulletin

1945 - The Greatest of Them All-- IU Athletics

Crider Earns Spot on Rimington Trophy Watch List-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup 

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB.

----

{{ article.author_name }}