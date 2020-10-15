TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: October 15th

The Hoosier Daily: October 15th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Game analysis: Indiana Hoosiers commit Donaven McCulley
IU to see healthy and confident Jerome Hunter in 2020... 'I'm Ready'
Bryce Hopkins' recruitment coming to a close
Hoosiers in the Pros: Week 5 Around the NFL
Tweets of the Day
Headlines
Addition of Khristian Lander to IU basketball's backcourt could be key to Hoosiers' success-- Indy Star
IU football defensive coordinator doesn't want scoreboards lighting up-- Indy Star
WINTER SPORT ATHLETES EXTENDED EXTRA YEAR DUE TO COVID-19-- Hoosier Sports Report
2020 Heisman Trophy Ballot (aka IU’s quarterbacks preview)-- Crimson Quarry
IU WRs Fryfogle, Marshall ready to step into prominent roles-- The Herald Bulletin
1945 - The Greatest of Them All-- IU Athletics
Crider Earns Spot on Rimington Trophy Watch List-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB.
