Playing basketball again was just about the last thing on Jerome Hunter's mind back in October of 2018. A rare condition kept Hunter off of the floor for his entire freshman season and there were concerns about whether or not it would keep him off of a basketball floor for the remainder of his career.

At the start of the 2019-20 season, fans, teammates and coaches were just happy to see Hunter back on the floor, but nobody was really sure how the former top-60 forward would progress after barely playing basketball for 365 days.

"As we went into last year, we had our fingers crossed and we were really hoping Jerome would get that opportunity on the floor," Archie Miller said during IU media day on Tuesday. "Once he established that he was going to be available every day, working hard at it every day, then it became a reality of this guy is a true freshman. Not only was he a true freshman on the floor in terms of experience, but he had been out a significant amount of time from the game."

Because of the depth IU had on the wing, bringing Hunter along slowly was the planned move all season.

"As an athlete, he was out from competing and doing things. He had a tough recovery. With the team that we had a year ago, you fended for yourself a little bit, tried to work your way in there and tried to take advantage of your opportunities when you got the opportunity to get in." Miller added.

But, that plan all changed after the calendar year switched over to January of 2020.

"I thought right around January we were at a crossroads in trying to figure out what we could get out of Jerome. I think that the Ohio State game at home was an opportunity for him to grab ahold of more minutes," Miller said. "Once he did that, he showed that he was not afraid, he was tough and that if he could stay with it over the course of the next so many months, he could help our team."

Not only did Hunter help the team, he became one of the main rotational players down the stretch. A main part of that was due to his shooting. Hunter shot just 19.4 percent (6-of-31) in his first 18 games of the season. After that 18th game, Hunter went on to shoot 40.6 percent from deep (13-of-32) for the final 12 games of the season, and In those games, Hunter saw four games with multiple threes and eight outings with at least one made three.