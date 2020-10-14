IU to see healthy and confident Jerome Hunter in 2020... 'I'm Ready'
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Playing basketball again was just about the last thing on Jerome Hunter's mind back in October of 2018. A rare condition kept Hunter off of the floor for his entire freshman season and there were concerns about whether or not it would keep him off of a basketball floor for the remainder of his career.
At the start of the 2019-20 season, fans, teammates and coaches were just happy to see Hunter back on the floor, but nobody was really sure how the former top-60 forward would progress after barely playing basketball for 365 days.
"As we went into last year, we had our fingers crossed and we were really hoping Jerome would get that opportunity on the floor," Archie Miller said during IU media day on Tuesday. "Once he established that he was going to be available every day, working hard at it every day, then it became a reality of this guy is a true freshman. Not only was he a true freshman on the floor in terms of experience, but he had been out a significant amount of time from the game."
Because of the depth IU had on the wing, bringing Hunter along slowly was the planned move all season.
"As an athlete, he was out from competing and doing things. He had a tough recovery. With the team that we had a year ago, you fended for yourself a little bit, tried to work your way in there and tried to take advantage of your opportunities when you got the opportunity to get in." Miller added.
But, that plan all changed after the calendar year switched over to January of 2020.
"I thought right around January we were at a crossroads in trying to figure out what we could get out of Jerome. I think that the Ohio State game at home was an opportunity for him to grab ahold of more minutes," Miller said. "Once he did that, he showed that he was not afraid, he was tough and that if he could stay with it over the course of the next so many months, he could help our team."
Not only did Hunter help the team, he became one of the main rotational players down the stretch. A main part of that was due to his shooting. Hunter shot just 19.4 percent (6-of-31) in his first 18 games of the season. After that 18th game, Hunter went on to shoot 40.6 percent from deep (13-of-32) for the final 12 games of the season, and In those games, Hunter saw four games with multiple threes and eight outings with at least one made three.
While shooting was the main attribute to get Hunter on the floor last season, he wants to be known for 'more than just a shooter' and Archie Miller agrees.
"This year, coach Miller has more confidence in me exploring different things I can do on the court, not just shooting," Hunter said.
"We talk a lot about his ball handling, talk a lot about his physical conditioning and continuing to rehabilitate his body in the time off and he had," Miller added. "He's got to be bigger and stronger in ways and talk to him very, very early this spring about handling more of a load, learn more in terms of being able to play inside. He embraced that."
With the departure of Justin Smith, minutes on the wing are now available. While a lot of the talk has been about the small-ball lineups and three guard sets, Hunter's growth and confidence will be needed this season from the start.
"Last year, I was just really trying to figure out how Archie wanted me to play. What he wanted me to do for the team," Hunter said. "I feel like this year, he can be more confident in me... I'm ready to make an impact for this team."
And once again, Archie Miller agrees.
"Now, he has to start that way and continue to grow. He will play a big role on this team, without question," Miller added. "To me, as the coach, right now I look at him as one of the guys that I can trust... it's become '‘I am ready to take a bigger bite out of the apple.’ I think that is where he is at."
So as we approach the start of the 2020-21 season, Archie Miller is excited to have 'old Jerome' back. Someone who loves basketball, is upbeat and now ready to attack anything thrown his way.
"He is back to being the old Jerome," Miller said. "He loves the game; he has a smile on his face. When he messes up, he looks at you and says ‘yes sir, coach’ and he moves on. I think that is what we love about him, is that he loves the game."
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.