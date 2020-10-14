The Indiana athletic department announced an annual campaign amid financial troubles caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The goal is to raise the $19.8 million that the athletic department must pay towards scholarships.

Bloomington, Indiana – Faced with one of its greatest financial challenges in its history, Indiana University Athletics today announced its ongoing annual giving campaign has been branded “Never Daunted.” IU Athletics also unveiled a series of incentives in an effort to encourage mass participation in this year’s campaign to help mitigate the enormous effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the department and its budget.

IU Athletics is asking Hoosier Nation to participate in this all-in effort to support its nearly 700 student-athletes and 24 varsity athletic programs by fully-funding the department’s anticipated $19.8 million scholarship bill. As part of the “Never Daunted” campaign – which runs through June 30, 2021 - IU Athletics has launched a new website, iuvarsityclub.com.

“Our challenges are significant, there’s no doubt,” said IU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson. “But as a Hoosier all my life, I know how much these students and these programs mean to our hundreds of thousands of alumni and fans all around the state and the world. We are asking all of Hoosier Nation to come together like never before to support our students and our efforts to combat the biggest financial challenge we have ever faced.”

As part of the campaign, Hoosiers are being encouraged to not only make a 100% tax deductible annual gift, but to consider making their ‘best gift’ by giving 110% or 150% or by jumping to the next giving level. The campaign also encourages existing 2020 football season ticket holders to consider donating the value of their tickets in support of the campaign and IU’s student-athletes.

As a special thank you to Hoosier Nation, IU Athletics has also unveiled a series of special incentives and advantages of participating in this year’s campaign:

- Double Priority Points – 2 priority points per $100 contributed from July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2021

- Eligibility to Win IU Prizes – including monthly giveaways of autographed items and adidas care packages

- Eligibility to Win IU Experiences – including Behind the Scenes facility tours and exclusive Meet and Greets

- Receive an IU Never Daunted Mask

“I am tremendously grateful for our thousands of passionate Hoosier fans, whose commitment to our students and this university is second to none,” said Senior Associate Athletic Director/Director of the Varsity Club Kevin Van Rooy. “The success our department has enjoyed over the years is due in large part to the unyielding support that we have received from our loyal donors and fans. We need that level of support and more as we embark on this year’s campaign.”

Click Here to learn more about the Never Daunted campaign.